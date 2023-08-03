Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Harrison Ashby was on target for Newcastle in their pre-season friendly at Rangers

Swansea City hope to sign Harrison Ashby on loan from Newcastle United in time for their Championship opener against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The right wing-back underwent a medical at Swansea's Fairwood training ground on Monday.

That should secure a season-long loan switch from the Magpies.

"Harrison Ashby's in the door. We're just waiting for the registration to be signed off," said Swans head coach Michael Duff.

"We wanted him in 10 days ago, but he's ultimately Newcastle's player, so we're at the hands of other people sometimes.

"We're hoping he'll be available for selection on Saturday."

It comes after Swansea brought in goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and forward Mykola Kuharevich from Troyes.

But Duff says he is still eager to further bolster his ranks before the 1 September transfer deadline, with the Swansea boss stating he is keen to recruit a left wing-back following the departure of Ryan Manning.

"I don't think I'm breaking any secrets, I think we need a left-sided player," explained Duff.

"That's something we're looking for. It's not a case of we haven't been looking. We have been trying. That has been a frustrating one.

"We're still looking to be active for a couple more."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

'No bids' for Piroe

Joel Piroe is expected to lead the line for the Swans against Birmingham amid interest from clubs including Leicester City, Atalanta and Leeds United.

Duff reiterated that the club are yet to receive a formal offer for the Dutchman, who netted 44 goals across his first two seasons in south Wales.

"I've had conversations with Joel, there's been no bids," added Duff.

"Until there's a bid, he's our player. He's been absolutely top-drawer the way he's gone about it all."

Joe Allen and Josh Ginnelly are continuing to be carefully monitored having suffered minor injuries in pre-season, although goalkeeper Steven Benda and midfielder Liam Walsh are unavailable for Saturday's clash with Birmingham.

Speaking ahead of the Swans' fixture against the Blues, Duff said: "I'm not a big one for making predictions.

"I think it's the most competitive Championship for a long time. You look at the teams that came up, big teams, and the teams that came down are very well supported, financially as well, so it's going to be really competitive. That's all we want to be."