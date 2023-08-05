Close menu

Robert Sanchez: Chelsea complete £25m signing of goalkeeper from Brighton

Robert Sanchez
Sanchez made 87 Premier League appearances for Brighton

Chelsea have completed the £25m signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old moves to Stamford Bridge on a seven-year deal.

Sanchez made 23 league appearances for Brighton last season before losing his starting place to Jason Steele.

"Robert is a good guy and a really good player, but being a coach sometimes means making difficult and painful decisions for the team," Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said.

"I wish him good luck for the future."

Sanchez joined Brighton as a 15-year-old in 2013 from La Liga side Levante and made his senior debut for the Seagulls two years later.

He will compete with fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in June.

The goalkeeper is Chelsea's sixth summer signing as they prepare for Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge.

The Blues have bolstered their attack by adding Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for a reported £32m.

They also signed France defender Axel Disasi for £38.5m from Monaco on Friday.

French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu may go on loan after joining for £23m from Rennes on Tuesday, while 18-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel arrived from Santos for an undisclosed fee.

  • Comment posted by MarcBHA, today at 10:12

    Chelsea & Hove Albion, not playing in Europe 2023/24

  • Comment posted by marcus, today at 10:12

    Ahh 41 players now, the squad depth is doing well again, Phew!!!

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 10:10

    Pony

  • Comment posted by Goodbye Football, today at 10:08

    Why didn't Boehly just buy BHA?

    • Reply posted by Ralf, today at 10:10

      Ralf replied:
      FFP

  • Comment posted by torchieboy, today at 10:06

    Taken Cheque-sea to the cleaners again. Soon they will be buying Brightons leftover food to sell at Stump up Bridge. Over £100m taken off them. Keep giving the money for cast offs !!!

    • Reply posted by pauld, today at 10:09

      pauld replied:
      Some of the worst puns / play on words I’ve ever seen there

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 10:05

    Thank god tomorrow is Sunday, Chelsea will have a rest and wait for Monday to announce their latest new unknow player that will play on loan for Strasbourg

  • Comment posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 10:04

    Came straight to the comment section to see the river of tears 😂

    • Reply posted by John B, today at 10:09

      John B replied:
      These ate pure tears of laughter from the rest of us fans. Moneybags and 13th place finishes just don't strike fear in the same way as say, a Man City and Haaland do.

  • Comment posted by Stefan, today at 10:02

    The Chelsea kitman must be dreading the start of this season.

  • Comment posted by TheDarkKnight, today at 10:02

    "Sanchez made 23 league appearances for Brighton last season before losing his starting place to Jason Steele."

    Sanchez is seen by Brighton as second choice so Chelsea snap him up!

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 10:10

      AppleTVL replied:
      He’s was actually the third choice behind Steele and Verbruggen, and he’s played 87 PL games for Brighton.
      It’s not that he was dropped you should be concerned about, it was his attitude when dropped which is why they’ve sold him. No place in Brighton for someone with poor character.

  • Comment posted by dt, today at 10:02

    Keeeep piling the debt on Boehly, there's a good lad. Around £900m and counting with all his purchases going as debt. Let's hope to see this mob in administration in the not too distant future. 🤞

    • Reply posted by Ayobami , today at 10:09

      Ayobami replied:
      United is worse in net spending over the last decade.

  • Comment posted by Wise Old Owl, today at 10:02

    I have lost track of the comings and goings at this club - must be at least five players for each position now

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 10:02

    Kepa and this guy at over 100 million, and there’s not a top notch goalie if you had them both between the sticks at the same time.

  • Comment posted by Truthhurts , today at 10:02

    Chelsea trying to spend their way out of mediocrity, unlikely to work , Chelsea look comfortable as a mid table team, I expect nothing to change

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 10:01

    hopefully this is the end of Caicedo pursuit. It would be nice to go a transfer window without being fleeced for an average player and surely Brighton have enough money now to pay-off Bloom's gambling debts? 😂

    • Reply posted by Christopher Wright , today at 10:08

      Christopher Wright replied:
      Whose the mugs thats about 100 million from you in less than a year priceless 😂

  • Comment posted by Lethaldrizzle, today at 10:01

    £25m. Really

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 10:11

      AppleTVL replied:
      £28m with add ons.

  • Comment posted by PaulC, today at 10:01

    Sign everyone and you could win the league. They really are the worst example of a rich mans toy.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 09:57

    What's with these ridiculous seven year deals? Club is going to be saddled with player debt for years!

    • Reply posted by Blues1990, today at 10:01

      Blues1990 replied:
      They can just sell them you know

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 09:56

    Boehly has gone into special teams mode.

    If Chelsea have a lead they'll put 3 keepers on.

    • Reply posted by Ralf, today at 10:03

      Ralf replied:
      and if they are not then they can put the 7 forwards on that they signed last season lol

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 09:56

    Strange purchase. Last couple of times I saw him play for Brighton he was very shakey in the air and missed numerous crosses and I was not surprised when he was dropped to make way for Steele. Chelsea let their best 'keeper Mendy go.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 09:56

    New season, chelsea signing up a whole new team again without any repercussions. They might improve on 12th though if they manage to spend more than 600m this time

    • Reply posted by Sami, today at 10:10

      Sami replied:
      Probably better to spend your time worrying about the Championship than what happens at Chelsea. Particularly when nobody connected to Stamford Bridge cares what you think.

