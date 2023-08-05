Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Sanchez made 87 Premier League appearances for Brighton

Chelsea have completed the £25m signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old moves to Stamford Bridge on a seven-year deal.

Sanchez made 23 league appearances for Brighton last season before losing his starting place to Jason Steele.

"Robert is a good guy and a really good player, but being a coach sometimes means making difficult and painful decisions for the team," Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said.

"I wish him good luck for the future."

Sanchez joined Brighton as a 15-year-old in 2013 from La Liga side Levante and made his senior debut for the Seagulls two years later.

He will compete with fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in June.

The goalkeeper is Chelsea's sixth summer signing as they prepare for Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge.

The Blues have bolstered their attack by adding Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for a reported £32m.

They also signed France defender Axel Disasi for £38.5m from Monaco on Friday.

French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu may go on loan after joining for £23m from Rennes on Tuesday, while 18-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel arrived from Santos for an undisclosed fee.

