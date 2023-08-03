Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Aden Flint has scored 59 goals in 494 career games

Mansfield have signed defender Aden Flint on a one-year deal, following his departure from Championship side Stoke City earlier this summer.

Flint, 34, returns to his native East Midlands with the Stags, who finished eighth in League Two last season.

He ended the 2022-23 season on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday and helped them win promotion to the second tier.

"It's been in the pipeline for a few weeks now and I'm looking forward to getting going," Flint said. external-link

Flint spent time in non-league with Pinxton, Alfreton and Matlock in the early part of his career before moving into the Football League with Swindon Town in January 2011.

He played almost 250 games with Bristol City, and also had spells at Middlesbrough and Cardiff in the Championship before joining Stoke.

