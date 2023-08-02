Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Matija Sarkic, who featured eight times during a loan spell at Stoke City last season, is Millwall's fifth signing of the summer

Millwall have signed goalkeeper Matija Sarkic from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The Lions say the 26-year-old Montenegro international, who only made three appearances for Wolves, has agreed a "long-term" deal at The Den.

During his three-year spell at Molineux Sarkic spent time on loan with Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke City.

He could make his Millwall debut in their Championship opener at Middlesbrough on Saturday (15:00 BST).

George Long had supplanted Bartosz Bialkowski as manager Gary Rowett's number one last season, with the former Sheffield United and Hull City man making 36 league appearances.

Matija is a player who is well known to our goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall from the successful time they had working together at Birmingham," director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge told the club website. external-link

"Now we are excited to see the best of him in a Millwall shirt."

