Newcastle United have signed Southampton defender Tino Livramento in a deal worth up to £40m.

The deal is worth an initial £32m and the 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract.

Livramento, who joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2021 for £5m, is Newcastle's third summer signing.

"Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him," said manager Eddie Howe.

"At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire, but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt."

Livramento made only two Southampton appearances last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022.

He came on as a substitute in their final two Premier League games against Brighton and Liverpool.

Livramento played 32 games in 2021-22, including 28 in the Premier League.

Newcastle, who finished fourth in the table last season, have signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and England winger Harvey Barnes this summer.

They host Aston Villa on 12 August in their first game of the season.

