Close menu

Tino Livramento: Newcastle sign Southampton defender in £40m deal

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments46

Breaking news

Newcastle United have signed Southampton defender Tino Livramento in a deal worth up to £40m.

The deal is worth an initial £32m and the 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract.

Livramento, who joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2021 for £5m, is Newcastle's third summer signing.

"Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him," said manager Eddie Howe.

"At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire, but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt."

Livramento made only two Southampton appearances last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022.

He came on as a substitute in their final two Premier League games against Brighton and Liverpool.

Livramento played 32 games in 2021-22, including 28 in the Premier League.

Newcastle, who finished fourth in the table last season, have signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and England winger Harvey Barnes this summer.

They host Aston Villa on 12 August in their first game of the season.

More to follow.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by BeTheChange, today at 11:11

    Somebody call the Po-Po theres been robbery! 🤭

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 11:11

    Why does it feel like the BBC have already announced every signing 3 times before it become breaking news?

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 11:10

    That’s a big punt on player that hasn’t proved himself after a major injury. I’m sure NUFC will have done full fitness tests, etc & no doubt there’s insurance, but……..

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 11:08

    I despise the Saudi money Newcastle have but it is quite impressive how they are using it.

  • Comment posted by RWJ, today at 11:08

    A good signing, welcome to Newcastle Tino, I would just like to say I was sorry we lost Barry Sweeney at the weekend RIP Barry.

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 11:07

    Trippier, Krafth, Manquillo, Ashby and now Livramento. Do we really need 5 right backs? Surely at least 2 will have to be moved on.

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 11:07

    Overpriced

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 11:10

      Mate replied:
      Most of them are, my team paid well over the odds for Dec Rice!

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 11:07

    It’s huge money for a player who could be injury - prone.
    Once the ACL is injured, it’s always weak and never the same again.

  • Comment posted by BishBashBosh, today at 11:06

    I am a little lost on this transfer - hope he's a star but feels like a big chunk of budget when other areas of the team need to be strengthened, esp first choice LB and right-sided CB to challenge Schar.
    BUT, I do trust in this recruitment team. HWTL!

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 11:06

    If it was my money, I’d want to see him playing more than two games after a serious season long injury.

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 11:06

    Eddie could be first manager head on the block this season.

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 11:05

    Another one puts morality on the side step and takes the greedy option.

    • Reply posted by northpole134, today at 11:10

      northpole134 replied:
      Oh for goodnesss sake, grow up. Would you turn down the money when offered? See the silly money being offered by other clubs to new players - Chelsea, Liverpool, Man C, Man U, Arsenal. I haven't seen you comment on that. Newcastle don't offer anywhere near as much.

  • Comment posted by Paul O, today at 11:04

    Is he good at play acting & time wasting - if so he will fit right in under Howe & co.

  • Comment posted by HP92, today at 11:04

    surprised there's no mention of the usual sold his soul and 'accepting blood money'...

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 11:04

    Again!!

  • Comment posted by bp24, today at 11:02

    £40m for someone still pretty much unproven. I wonder where they're getting the money from.

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 11:07

      Bill replied:
      Perhaps it's from the 163.4 million prize money they got for coming in 4th last season

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 11:01

    newcastle the apprentice chelsea. to think less then 2yrs ago championship bound money talks. arab money needed by all. . . .

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 11:00

    Gutted to lose Tino.
    If he fully recovers from his injury then he’ll have a great career ahead of him.
    Good luck to him and Geordies trust me that’s a good buy. Quality player.

  • Comment posted by Top G, today at 11:00

    Newcastle determined to finish 7th this season

  • Comment posted by wardy, today at 11:00

    Another big money signing that was only worth 5m 2 years ago, clubs must be laughing at Newcastle paying ridiculous prices, good player in the Sunday morning league cost £20 mags can have him for 20m

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport