Curtis Thompson was restricted to just six appearances for Wycombe last season

Cheltenham Town have signed former Wycombe midfielder Curtis Thompson on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 29-year-old was released by the Chairboys earlier this summer after making 134 league appearances.

Thompson could make his competitive debut for the Robins in their League One season opener at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"I want to be positive, drive the team and work really hard in every single game I play," he told the club website. external-link

