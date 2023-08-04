Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Dan Martin made his first-team breakthrough for Accrington in 2022-23

Midfielder Dan Martin has signed a new one-year contract to remain at Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old joined Stanley's academy aged nine and made a first-team breakthrough last season with 29 appearances for John Coleman's side.

Martin, who also had loan spells with South Shields and Bamber Bridge, was unable to help Accrington avoid relegation to League Two last term.

"Dan is a very accomplished player," boss Coleman said. external-link

"This is a big season for him now, he has to grab his opportunity when it comes and [ensure] that he is so influential in games, we can't leave him out."