Close menu

Tom Brady: NFL legend becomes minority owner of Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Birminghamcomments21

Tom Brady
Tom Brady retired in February after 23 seasons in the NFL

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner in Championship side Birmingham City.

The NFL legend, who retired from the sport in February, has "entered a partnership" with Blues' new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

The 46-year-old will become chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew's.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class," Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said.

"Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise.

"As chair of the advisory board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge.

"The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

In a statement the club said Brady would also work closely with the board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the club.

'A real honour'

US-based Shelby Companies Limited (SCL), a subsidiary of Knighthead Capital Management, completed its takeover of Birmingham in July.

As part of that deal SCL became controlling shareholders of the previously Chinese-owned club.

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me," Brady said.

"BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.

"I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

Widely recognised as one of the greatest American footballers in NFL history, the quarterback won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Brady's final season before his retirement earlier this year ended in the Bucs' 31-14 play-off defeat in January.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Zallyman, today at 08:56

    Just the knock on effect from Reynolds and Mcelhenney . America have seen the publicity they are getting from owning Wrexham. Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas are part owners of Leeds. Brady now doing it for Birmingham. There will be more to follow.

  • Comment posted by Eyes Wide Open, today at 08:55

    The GOAT has missed the boat; Wrexham is where its at.

    I just get the impression that these wealthy stars just want the publicity that success would bring, but in reality football doesn't have fairytale outcomes very often anymore.

  • Comment posted by whatfor, today at 08:52

    I trust he realises that Birmingham City isn't the city in Alabama.

  • Comment posted by Jayesh, today at 08:50

    "We are setting the bar at world class". Never ever seen Birmingham City FC and World class in the same paragraph before!! Stop torturing their poor supporters. They've had enough to contend with these past decades.

  • Comment posted by razcat, today at 08:50

    Nice one Tom, I guess he gotta spend his Crypto advert scam monies somewhere!!

    The EFL will take any money it really doesn't matter where it came from!

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 08:49

    Hey Tom would you like to invest in our new Football team in England?
    Yes go on then sounds good.
    Can't wait to see his face when he realises it's soccer

  • Comment posted by backinmyday, today at 08:49

    Queue the vile fans with their pathetic comments.

    • Reply posted by razcat, today at 08:52

      razcat replied:
      Back in my day, folks that took part in scams got their just desserts, his Crypto scam seems to be brushed under thy rug.

  • Comment posted by scott , today at 08:48

    Expertise? He doesn’t even play the sport

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 08:47

    TB12 method will be mandatory reading for the players

  • Comment posted by Chris Vickie, today at 08:43

    First thing he needs to "advise" them to do is knock down the pig sty

    • Reply posted by markl, today at 08:53

      markl replied:
      Plans already underway, new ground in the pipeline

  • Comment posted by jamesy pp, today at 08:43

    Seven time champ to bottom league championship

    • Reply posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 08:47

      Jumbo Newark replied:
      Wrong! Look at the table - Blues are currently top of the table and undefeated

  • Comment posted by Neezagon, today at 08:43

    Does he know which shape the ball is?

  • Comment posted by Simon Copp, today at 08:43

    It'll be interesting to see if the GOAT football player can make something out of a minor league soccer team.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 08:51

      Mark replied:
      FOOTBALL NOT SOCCER!!

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 08:41

    Thought it was the return of Karren Brady. I was fantasying about David Sullivan and Steve Bruce coming back as well

    • Reply posted by backinmyday, today at 08:48

      backinmyday replied:
      I'm not sure that would fall into the fantasy category.

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 08:40

    Wow. Brady is possibly the greatest sportsman of all time. More superbowls than any franchise.

    He has the Midas touch. Birmingham are lucky to have him on board even as a minority shareholder. Brum deserve success. Proper football team and fans.

    Wish someone genuine would buy the Blades

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC