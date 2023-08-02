Close menu

Tom Brady: NFL legend becomes minority owner of Birmingham City

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner in Championship side Birmingham City.

The NFL legend, who retired from the sport in February, has "entered a partnership" with Blues' new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

The 46-year-old will become chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew's.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class," Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said.

"Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise.

"As chair of the advisory board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge.

"The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

In a statement the club said Brady would also work closely with the board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the club.

US-based Shelby Companies Limited (SCL), a subsidiary of Knighthead Capital Management, completed its takeover of Birmingham in July.

As part of that deal SCL became controlling shareholders of the previously Chinese-owned club.

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me," Brady said.

"BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.

"I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

