Sam Nombe scored 17 times for Exeter City in all competitions last season

Exeter City will not sell top-scorer Sam Nombe says manager Gary Caldwell.

The 24-year-old has scored 27 goals in 81 games and been linked with a move to League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

The striker, who joined for an undisclosed fee from Milton Keynes Dons two years ago still has a year left on his contract.

"We don't have to sell anyone, he won't be going anywhere this window or the next window for that matter," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"He's a very valuable player for the team for the squad, he was fantastic last season before I came in and when I came in, so he's a massive part of the squad and he won't be going anywhere.

"For a number nine he brings goals, but on top of that he brings a real physicality and a real outlet for us."

Caldwell added: "The reality is he's here and he'll be here unless a huge offer comes in, and it would need to be a huge offer to get him."