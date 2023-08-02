Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Glen Kamara is attracting interest from six clubs from across Europe as he prepares to quit Rangers in a £5.5m deal. Lyon and Stade Reims in France are joined by Turkish outfits Trabzonspor and Galatasaray in the race for the Finland midfielder, along with Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Copenhagen. (Herald) external-link

Rangers also expect striker Fashion Sakala to leave in the coming days as he nears a move to Saudi Arabia. (Herald) external-link

Aberdeen are close to signing New Zealand international defender James McGarry from Australian club Central Coast Mariners. (Press & Journal) external-link

Lecce have made an improved offer of £1.1m, plus a 10% sell-on clause, for Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. (Sky Italy)

Ismaila Soro, who last played for Celtic in December 2021, looks set to return to Israeli football this week with Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Be'er Sheva battling it out to sign the midfielder. (Glasgow Times) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean thanks former boss Tommy Wright for turning matchmaker in the imminent deal to bring Northern Ireland defender Sam McClelland to McDiarmid Park. (Herald) external-link

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp is expected to join Dunfermline Athletic on loan. (Courier) external-link

Championship side Dunfermline Athletic have made David Wotherspoon an offer, following the midfielder's St Johnstone exit. (Courier) external-link

Southampton have rejected a bid from south coast rivals Bournemouth for Scotland striker Che Adams. (TEAMtalk) external-link