Close menu

Women's World Cup 2023: England's knockout stage path

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments356

A graphic showing England's route to the final which can also be found on our Groups and Schedules page: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/womens-world-cup/schedule

England's World Cup dream is still alive after they narrowly overcame an impressive Nigeria side in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals.

The Lionesses appear to be in the more favourable side of the draw following the exit of one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany last week, although a competition of upsets has shown no team can be underestimated.

Instead of a possible quarter-final meeting with world number two side Germany, who the Lionesses narrowly beat in the Euro 2022 final last year, England face the prospect of a last-eight meeting with either Jamaica (43rd in the world rankings) or Colombia (25th).

With Canada (seventh) also out, it means there are only two of the world's top 10 teams left in England's side of the draw - France and Australia.

Meanwhile, the quarter-final places have all been decided in the other half of the draw, which has also seen a big shock with the loss of defending champions and tournament favourites the United States.

Of the remaining four teams, only Japan (11th) are not inside the world's top 10, but they have arguably produced some of the best performances of the competition so far.

Sweden (second), Spain (sixth) and the Netherlands (ninth) will all fancy their chances of going all the way to the final.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

356 comments

  • Comment posted by BigMac, at 16:41 3 Aug

    The draw is fundamentally flawed. Each group's winner and runner-up are in the same half e.g. England and Denmark, Australia and Nigeria, so could meet again in the semi-final. They shouldn't be able to meet up until the final in any normal draw like this.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, at 16:49 3 Aug

      pimbo replied:
      I agree. Very strange to see.

  • Comment posted by Steven , at 16:18 3 Aug

    Never look past the game you are playing. Seedings count for nowt, it's 11 v 11 on the day.

    • Reply posted by BBC, at 20:55 3 Aug

      BBC replied:
      Spot on son. Nail on the head. It's a game of two halves. It’s a funny old game and, at the end of the day, we will be taking it one game at a time.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, at 16:32 3 Aug

    If England beat Nigeria, followed by Colombia and then Australia, they will have played six teams from six different continents on the way to the final.

    • Reply posted by YellowGreenBlue_GreenRed, at 16:43 3 Aug

      YellowGreenBlue_GreenRed replied:
      No. As Australia is now part of the Asian Confederation and not part of Oceania anymore.

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, at 16:15 3 Aug

    nothing like a BBC curse is there.....I hope the Lionesses go all the way but seriously there's 3 games just to reach the final still!

    • Reply posted by Travaller, at 17:05 3 Aug

      Travaller replied:
      The article is not predicting the results, so let's hope it is not a curse. This side of the draw has defied the rankings: Nigeria instead of Canada, Jamaica instead of Brazil, Colombia and Morocco instead of Germany and South Korea. That does not mean England will have easy games, just different opponents, and that is interesting enough to merit an article.

  • Comment posted by LeedsLeedsLeeds, at 17:28 3 Aug

    Looking at that draw at least 2 of Japan, USA & Sweden will be out by the SF. Crazy how uneven it looks. One game at a time England.

    • Reply posted by Foxes bcn, at 18:04 3 Aug

      Foxes bcn replied:
      Crazy? More like unfair.

  • Comment posted by ReasonISTreason, at 16:51 3 Aug

    Would love Enhland to meet the USA in the final but I think Sweden will knock out the USA

    • Reply posted by Dominoe, at 17:07 3 Aug

      Dominoe replied:
      Hopefully!

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, at 17:53 3 Aug

    Yes, on paper England's path to the semis seems less difficult than that of Japan/Norway/Sweden/USA.
    But, if the England team gets complacent, both Nigeria and the winner of Colombia v Jamaica are capable of putting out our girls.
    Having said which Sarina seems to be the best manager the England women have ever had - so here's hoping......

    • Reply posted by Travaller, at 19:24 3 Aug

      Travaller replied:
      England's path only looks easier because so many of the higher ranked teams in their half of the draw are already out. It makes the games difficult to predict, but I doubt that Sarina Wiegman is complacent.

  • Comment posted by Jayaess, at 18:17 3 Aug

    England would have taken the draw looking like that before the tournament started. Still have to deliver and make it happen of course, one game at a time. But you couldn't really ask for a much better draw

    • Reply posted by NeverEnoughFootball, at 20:15 3 Aug

      NeverEnoughFootball replied:
      Indeed. I am expecting Australia with Kerr to send France home and England face them in a tough, exiting match. But given the outcomes in this WC, who really knows?

  • Comment posted by Sparks68, at 17:46 3 Aug

    Very dangerous to look beyond the game in front of you. Wiegman will know that.

    • Reply posted by Peter Korsten, at 19:25 3 Aug

      Peter Korsten replied:
      Wiegman left the European champions (at the time) for a reason. She probably figured that she stood a better chance winning the World Cup with England. If – and that's a big if – she manages, I foresee her moving on to club teams – men, obviously.

  • Comment posted by chelseadad, at 16:16 3 Aug

    We'll play, take on and beat anyone - any time.

    Come on girls, you can do it!

  • Comment posted by Tamer, at 16:52 3 Aug

    The Moroccan flag is a dark red colour with a green 5 point star

    • Reply posted by D1691082075852, at 17:02 3 Aug

      D1691082075852 replied:
      Yes, have they put Monaco or Indonesia by mistake ?

  • Comment posted by Zooropa, at 13:33 4 Aug

    Or is it that France has an open path to the final, my English friends 😉 ...

    • Reply posted by Dave, at 14:08 4 Aug

      Dave replied:
      Nope

  • Comment posted by Acky66, at 19:32 3 Aug

    I worry about England against the bigger more athletic sides and that is what they will be facing.

    • Reply posted by NeverEnoughFootball, at 20:05 3 Aug

      NeverEnoughFootball replied:
      Clinical play! Quick crisp, accurate passes together with collaborative movement creating and finishing quality chances do the job as the diminutive Japan did to larger, more physical Spain. 27 seconds in Spain final third in first half and 3 goals.

  • Comment posted by caledd, at 20:09 3 Aug

    Steady on, folks.
    One game at a time!

    • Reply posted by RoxyBlue, at 22:34 3 Aug

      RoxyBlue replied:
      Quite. I believe that's also Sarina's approach.

  • Comment posted by Peter Korsten, at 18:59 3 Aug

    My expectation is that England make it to the final, because of the more favourable draw. Then, they'll face whoever wins the other semi-final: the Netherlands, Sweden or Japan. And that's going to be a lot tougher. Having said that, nothing in this tournament is a given, with the world number one underwhelming, and the world number two on the way back home.

    • Reply posted by Travaller, at 18:26 4 Aug

      Travaller replied:
      There were six of the top ten teams in England's side of the draw and only four in the other side.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, at 16:44 4 Aug

    And so the England hype begins again.....until they fail that is.

  • Comment posted by Think Footy, at 18:58 3 Aug

    Good side of the draw. Australia or France in the semi-final could be a problem

    • Reply posted by Travaller, at 19:56 3 Aug

      Travaller replied:
      It looked like the tougher side when it was drawn. Now it is the unpredictable side. England, France and Australia are the highest ranked sides left in, but Nigeria, Jamaica, Colombia and Morocco are there in place of Canada, Brazil, Germany and South Korea, so they are probably better than their ranking at the moment.

  • Comment posted by D1691082075852, at 16:18 3 Aug

    Chicken counting ? SW and Lionesses will be taking one game at a time.

    BBC stirring up ABE.

  • Comment posted by budgie, at 14:51 4 Aug

    How come these SOLID teams are not still playing could it be they were not good enough on the day over three games

  • Comment posted by Gardentogo, at 20:56 3 Aug

    Still a long way to go and never, ever, underestimate the , so called, lesser teams. I have everything crossed for England.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport