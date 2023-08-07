England's World Cup dream is still alive after they narrowly overcame an impressive Nigeria side in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals.

The Lionesses appear to be in the more favourable side of the draw following the exit of one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany last week, although a competition of upsets has shown no team can be underestimated.

Instead of a possible quarter-final meeting with world number two side Germany, who the Lionesses narrowly beat in the Euro 2022 final last year, England face the prospect of a last-eight meeting with either Jamaica (43rd in the world rankings) or Colombia (25th).

With Canada (seventh) also out, it means there are only two of the world's top 10 teams left in England's side of the draw - France and Australia.

Meanwhile, the quarter-final places have all been decided in the other half of the draw, which has also seen a big shock with the loss of defending champions and tournament favourites the United States.

Of the remaining four teams, only Japan (11th) are not inside the world's top 10, but they have arguably produced some of the best performances of the competition so far.

Sweden (second), Spain (sixth) and the Netherlands (ninth) will all fancy their chances of going all the way to the final.