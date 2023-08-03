Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Germany's shock exit from the Women's World Cup has left England with what appears to be a more favourable route to the final, but a tournament of upsets has shown no team can be underestimated.

Morocco are writing one of the great underdog stories after beating Group H winners Colombia to finish second ahead of the Germans, who are ranked second in the world.

With Canada (seventh in world rankings) also out, it means there are only two of the world's top 10 teams in England's side of the draw.

Sarina Wiegman's side play Nigeria (40th) in the last 16 on Monday and should they win they would line up a quarter-final clash with either Jamaica (43rd) or Colombia (25th).

However, all three of those sides have produced some eye-catching results at the World Cup.

Nigeria beat tournament co-hosts Australia on their way to finishing second in Group B, while Jamaica drew with France and Brazil, beating Panama to progress from Group F as runners up.

Meanwhile, Colombia stunned Germany 2-1 on their way to finishing top of Group H, indicating that there could be more shocks to come in the tournament.