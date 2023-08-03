Close menu

Women's World Cup 2023: England's potential route to the final

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments8

A graphic showing England's route to the final

Germany's shock exit from the Women's World Cup has left England with what appears to be a more favourable route to the final, but a tournament of upsets has shown no team can be underestimated.

Morocco are writing one of the great underdog stories after beating Group H winners Colombia to finish second ahead of the Germans, who are ranked second in the world.

With Canada (seventh in world rankings) also out, it means there are only two of the world's top 10 teams in England's side of the draw.

Sarina Wiegman's side play Nigeria (40th) in the last 16 on Monday and should they win they would line up a quarter-final clash with either Jamaica (43rd) or Colombia (25th).

However, all three of those sides have produced some eye-catching results at the World Cup.

Nigeria beat tournament co-hosts Australia on their way to finishing second in Group B, while Jamaica drew with France and Brazil, beating Panama to progress from Group F as runners up.

Meanwhile, Colombia stunned Germany 2-1 on their way to finishing top of Group H, indicating that there could be more shocks to come in the tournament.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by EUaccountant, today at 16:20

    Japan will win this world cup and, despite Spains dismal performance against them, they are right up there. Its one of these two for me. As a bloke who firmly believes the skill levels are lacking in the womens game i have watched Japan and been impressed. England look industrial, as ever.

  • Comment posted by Dutchman in Plymouth, today at 16:19

    It's bad enough when the men are playing in a tournament. Now you're doing it with the women's team. Is there any wonder the people of Scotland and Wales get really annoyed by your biased media

    • Reply posted by EUaccountant, today at 16:21

      EUaccountant replied:
      dont mention the referendum!!!

  • Comment posted by Count12345, today at 16:18

    Chicken counting ? SW and Lionesses will be taking one game at a time.

    BBC stirring up ABE.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 16:18

    Never look past the game you are playing. Seedings count for nowt, it's 11 v 11 on the day.

  • Comment posted by Nicholas, today at 16:18

    Just cant help yourselves can you

  • Comment posted by chelseadad, today at 16:16

    We'll play, take on and beat anyone - any time.

    Come on girls, you can do it!

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 16:15

    nothing like a BBC curse is there.....I hope the Lionesses go all the way but seriously there's 3 games just to reach the final still!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport