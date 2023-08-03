Women's World Cup 2023: England's potential route to the final
Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup
Germany's shock exit from the Women's World Cup has left England with what appears to be a more favourable route to the final, but a tournament of upsets has shown no team can be underestimated.
Morocco are writing one of the great underdog stories after beating Group H winners Colombia to finish second ahead of the Germans, who are ranked second in the world.
With Canada (seventh in world rankings) also out, it means there are only two of the world's top 10 teams in England's side of the draw.
Sarina Wiegman's side play Nigeria (40th) in the last 16 on Monday and should they win they would line up a quarter-final clash with either Jamaica (43rd) or Colombia (25th).
- How to watch England v Nigeria on the BBC
- Go here for all the latest from the Women's World Cup
- Two-time winners Germany knocked out of World Cup
However, all three of those sides have produced some eye-catching results at the World Cup.
Nigeria beat tournament co-hosts Australia on their way to finishing second in Group B, while Jamaica drew with France and Brazil, beating Panama to progress from Group F as runners up.
Meanwhile, Colombia stunned Germany 2-1 on their way to finishing top of Group H, indicating that there could be more shocks to come in the tournament.
BBC stirring up ABE.
Come on girls, you can do it!