Women's World Cup - Group H
South KoreaSouth Korea1GermanyGermany1

South Korea 1-1 Germany: Germany knocked out of Women's World Cup

By Emma SandersBBC Sport in Australia

Two-time champions Germany were sent crashing out of the Women's World Cup group stages in the biggest shock of the tournament thanks to a draw with South Korea.

It is the first time in Germany's history they have failed to reach the knockout stages.

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Germany knew they needed to better Morocco's result against Colombia to progress in Group H, but that match finished 1-0 to Morocco.

An early goal by South Korea's Cho So-hyun shook the Euro 2022 finalists in Brisbane, but captain Alexandra Popp netted her fourth goal in three matches to equalise shortly before half-time.

Germany were heading through as group runners-up as they went off the pitch for the break, but Morocco stunned Colombia to score minutes later in Perth, meaning Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side had to win.

Popp was their best hope of scoring again and she almost did, thumping a header off the crossbar minutes after she had bundled it over the line, only for the video assistant referee to confirm it was offside.

The Wolfsburg striker came close again later when she sent a free header wide of the post, roaring in frustration as the minutes ticked away for Germany.

During stoppage time Germany sent countless crosses into South Korea's box to no avail as substitute Sydney Lohmann struck wide and sent another effort inches over the bar.

Germany's players fell to the ground at full-time and were in tears as they were consoled by staff members.

South Korea finish bottom of the group, having lost their first two matches.

Colombia face Jamaica on Tuesday at 09:00 BST in the last 16, while Morocco take on France at 12:00.

Germany exit will send shockwaves across world

This has already been a World Cup full of surprises, but very few would have predicted Germany to exit after only three games in Australia and New Zealand.

Ranked second in the world, they have topped their group in eight of their nine tournament appearances and won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007.

However, cracks had shown during the tournament as, despite opening with a 6-0 victory over Morocco, they looked shaky at the back and were making too many mistakes in possession.

They were punished in their second match by Colombia, losing 2-1, and were at risk of exit as they prepared for their final showdown with South Korea.

South Korea's 16-year-old Casey Phair had an early strike pushed on to a post by goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

But Germany did not learn from their error as South Korea once again broke in behind Germany's backline, and this time Cho did not miss.

Like she has done on so many occasions, Popp stepped up to the plate to head in an equaliser and give Germany a lifeline, but they grew frustrated and lost patience as the game wore on.

Further missed chances by Popp, Lohmann and Klara Buhl proved costly and South Korea grew in confidence, running down the clock smartly and remaining resolute in defence.

Germany are the third team in the world's top 10 to drop out of the group stages after Olympic champions Canada and South American giants Brazil failed to progress.

But this will send shockwaves among supporters who are so used to seeing Germany arrive in the latter stages of major tournaments, and it is a huge comedown 12 months after they lost to England in the Euro 2022 final.

Result could shake up knockout stages

South Korea had a disappointing tournament but at least end on a high, avoiding defeat for only the third time in 13 matches in the competition.

Cho, who left Tottenham at the end of the Women's Super League season, became the first South Korea player to score more than one goal at the Women's World Cup, having netted against Spain in 2015.

Her goal, though it did little to change South Korea's outcome, could have a significant impact on the rest of the tournament given the draw is now wide open thanks to Germany's shocking exit.

Voss-Tecklenburg's side would have been on course to meet England in the quarter-finals or semi-finals had both reached that stage.

But there is now an opportunity for Morocco, who pipped Germany to a place in the last 16, to mirror the achievements of their male counter-parts, who shocked the world to reach the last four in Qatar in December.

Player of the match

Kang Chae-RimKang Chae-Rim

with an average of 6.89

South Korea

  1. Squad number23Player nameKang Chae-Rim
    Average rating

    6.89

  2. Squad number20Player nameKim Hye-Ri
    Average rating

    6.81

  3. Squad number4Player nameShim Seo-Yeon
    Average rating

    6.79

  4. Squad number18Player nameKim Jung-Mi
    Average rating

    6.77

  5. Squad number12Player nameMoon Mi-Ra
    Average rating

    6.73

  6. Squad number2Player nameChoo Hyo-Joo
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number13Player namePark Eun-Sun
    Average rating

    6.61

  8. Squad number16Player nameJang Sel-Gi
    Average rating

    6.47

  9. Squad number11Player nameChoe Yu-Ri
    Average rating

    6.43

  10. Squad number19Player namePhair
    Average rating

    6.41

  11. Squad number17Player nameLee Young-Ju
    Average rating

    6.21

  12. Squad number10Player nameJi So-Yun
    Average rating

    6.12

  13. Squad number8Player nameCho So-Hyun
    Average rating

    6.06

  14. Squad number15Player nameChun Ga-Ram
    Average rating

    5.90

Germany

  1. Squad number11Player namePopp
    Average rating

    4.86

  2. Squad number8Player nameLohmann
    Average rating

    4.28

  3. Squad number6Player nameOberdorf
    Average rating

    4.20

  4. Squad number3Player nameHendrich
    Average rating

    4.09

  5. Squad number5Player nameHegering
    Average rating

    4.07

  6. Squad number9Player nameHuth
    Average rating

    3.93

  7. Squad number7Player nameSchüller
    Average rating

    3.92

  8. Squad number2Player nameHagel
    Average rating

    3.88

  9. Squad number22Player nameBrand
    Average rating

    3.74

  10. Squad number13Player nameDäbritz
    Average rating

    3.70

  11. Squad number19Player nameBühl
    Average rating

    3.62

  12. Squad number1Player nameFrohms
    Average rating

    3.58

  13. Squad number14Player nameLattwein
    Average rating

    3.49

  14. Squad number16Player nameAnyomi
    Average rating

    3.03

Line-ups

South Korea

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 18Kim
  • 2Choo
  • 20Kim
  • 4Shim
  • 16Jang
  • 17Lee
  • 15ChunSubstituted forParkat 63'minutes
  • 8ChoSubstituted forKangat 90+10'minutes
  • 10Ji
  • 11Choe
  • 19PhairSubstituted forMoonat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yoon
  • 3Hong
  • 5Kim
  • 7Son
  • 12Moon
  • 13Park
  • 14Jeon
  • 22Bae
  • 23Kang

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 9Huth
  • 3Hendrich
  • 5HegeringBooked at 90mins
  • 2Hagel
  • 6Oberdorf
  • 13DäbritzSubstituted forLattweinat 64'minutes
  • 22BrandSubstituted forAnyomiat 84'minutes
  • 11Popp
  • 19BühlSubstituted forLohmannat 64'minutes
  • 7Schüller

Substitutes

  • 4Kleinherne
  • 8Lohmann
  • 10Freigang
  • 12Berger
  • 14Lattwein
  • 15Nüsken
  • 16Anyomi
  • 17Rauch
  • 18Leupolz
  • 20Magull
  • 21Johannes
  • 23Doorsoun
Referee:
Anna-Marie Keighley
Attendance:
38,945

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Korea Republic 1, Germany 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Korea Republic 1, Germany 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lea Schüller (Germany).

  4. Post update

    Kim Hye-Ri (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Lena Oberdorf (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kang Chae-Rim (Korea Republic).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sydney Lohmann (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lena Oberdorf.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sydney Lohmann (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Kathrin Hendrich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Moon Mi-Ra (Korea Republic).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Park Eun-Sun (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Korea Republic. Kang Chae-Rim replaces Cho So-Hyun because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic).

  15. Booking

    Marina Hegering (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marina Hegering (Germany).

  17. Post update

    Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic).

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

Join the conversation

162 comments

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 13:11

    Seriously - shows you anything unbelievable can happen.
    Watch your step England do not under estimate any team.

    • Reply posted by J4009, today at 13:32

      J4009 replied:
      Take every game seriously, and treat the opponents as if they are top seeds.

      There is going to be a dramatic shift within the rankings now. With Germany, Brazil and Canada out, and USA look vulnerable.

      I hope England can capitalise on this.

  • Comment posted by J4009, today at 13:08

    Wow... just wow.... Well done to South Korea!

    Feels like Germany can not beat Korea, no matter if its the men.. or the women

    • Reply posted by John, today at 13:11

      John replied:
      Glad that South Korea are also out.
      Took feigning injury to a new level.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 13:09

    Germany thought they had only got to turn up for this World Cup….If you can only win one game out of three no team deserves to get through to the knockout stages!!

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 13:19

      squarewindow replied:
      I mean, technically it's possible to qualify with a defeat and two draws but yeah I get your point.

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 13:16

    Pretty confident Sweden will see off USA too.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:15

    I'm enjoying the upsets at this World Cup. Impressed by both Morocco's women's and men's teams lately.

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 13:17

      Alba replied:
      Morocco that were beaten 6-0 by Germany? It's been a weird tournament so far.

  • Comment posted by Xray Spex, today at 13:06

    Better Popp off then.

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 13:11

    So how many people are savouring this moment right now?

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:24

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      They would, Germany are the Man Utd of the international football for many people.

  • Comment posted by Garth Power Minute, today at 13:11

    Auf Wiedersehen Deutschland!

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 13:13

    Germans been left behind. Crosses to the aging Popp (who very good) is their only tactic

  • Comment posted by TheEmperor, today at 13:19

    Some karma for the roughhouse tactics used by the German women. Not welcome in the game. Bye bye.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:11

    Didn't expect this outcome, the Germans are going to be very, very disappointed with this performance.

  • Comment posted by Lndn20, today at 13:17

    Didn't watch the other German games, but in this one they only relied on Popp to score??? Didn't quite get what they were trying to do. The coach has a lot to answer for.

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 13:18

      Alba replied:
      Plan A was rubbish and no one thought to pack plan B in the suitcases.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 13:15

    Well it would have ben a splendid set of results with many fancied teams leaving us.... Pity the shy, retiring Americans were fortunate enough to progress!!

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 13:17

      MikePennis replied:
      Yanks won't last much longer. Sweden look good

  • Comment posted by undercover10, today at 13:10

    All those peeps who said England wouldn’t stand a chance against Germany in the knockout phase must be feeling rather silly now…..

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 13:16

      MikePennis replied:
      Like to think that Sarina's England would wipe the floor with them.

  • Comment posted by Geordie Dave, today at 13:10

    Cracking game despite the (yet again) appalling BBC TVPlayer commentary. Great the way both teams have embraced the men’s game. Some top moaning, rolling round on the ground, feigning injury, and towards the end, time wasting. Popp especially showed her cheating skills. She could slot straight in to the Arsenal men’s team. Well played 😊

    • Reply posted by Geordie Dave, today at 13:12

      Geordie Dave replied:
      …and well done South Korea. Showed good fight. Just need the Yanks to get thrashed next!

  • Comment posted by Kippax, today at 13:20

    Well done South Korea fully deserved & some quite shameful rough house nasty tactics of the dark arts from Germany. Some of those body challenges turning in with shoulders on contact deserved more severe punishment. The score line in their 1st game flattered Germany as Morocco weren't that bad as has been shown. Even in some uneven scores teams just lacked nouse but most are technically not bad.

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 13:18

    Great, Germany and Brazil knocked out on consectutive days.
    Couldn't have happened to two better teams.
    Come on England, real chance now !

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 13:20

      Alba replied:
      Come on England, get knocked out next and give the world something to cheer about.

  • Comment posted by Pilot47, today at 13:18

    Glad to see the back of Germany, disgraceful dirty team

    • Reply posted by Kippax, today at 13:26

      Kippax replied:
      Fully agree Pilot some quite shameful tactics on show there today to simply try and out muscle, bully & undermine a very physically lesser team. Got exactly what they deserved and nothing less. Great credit to the technical and fair minded and gutsy South Korean team well deserved and amazing to see Morocco through too. Great tournament.

  • Comment posted by Davo, today at 13:11

    What a game! The whole Korean team are legends!!

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 13:09

    Germany taught a lesson. It's always dangerous to believe all you have to do is turn up to win.

