Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts : Australia and New Zealand Dates : 20 July-20 August Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details ; latest news

Morocco have reached the last 16 on their Women's World Cup debut after beating Colombia - although the South Americans progress as Group H winners.

Germany's failure to beat South Korea means Morocco are into the knockout rounds as runners-up.

Anissa Lahmari scored the only goal via a rebound after captain Ghizlane Chebbak's penalty was saved.

Morocco - who lost 6-0 to the Germans in their opener before successive wins - will face France in Adelaide next.

Colombia, who earned two wins in their first two matches and finish above Morocco on goal difference, will play Jamaica in Melbourne earlier on 8 August.

Debutants Morocco make history

Morocco are the only 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup debutants to win two matches at the tournament

Of the eight debutants at the 2023 Women's World Cup, seven had already exited the tournament before this match. Only Philippines, by beating co-hosts New Zealand, and Portugal in giving the USA a mighty scare, had come close to reaching the knockout stage.

Step forward Morocco. Reynaud Pedros' side have recovered from their World Cup debut hammering to put in two impressive performances against South Korea and Colombia, and earn historic passage to the last 16.

They started brightly here - Ibtissam Jraidi's third-minute shot was turned behind by Catalina Perez at near post, before Chebbak almost caught the keeper out from a well-worked corner - and continued to look the more threatening side until they took the lead.

Jraidi was bundled over clumsily in the area by Daniela Arias, and though Chebbak's spot-kick was saved by Perez, the rebound was turned in by Lahmari.

As Germany tried and failed to find a winner against South Korea, Morocco stood sturdy to earn a remarkable and unexpected path into the knockouts.

At Qatar 2022, the Morocco men's team became the first African side to reach a Fifa World Cup semi-final. The country is now seeing a second historic football achievement in the space of a year.

Colombia muted but still top group

Had Germany won, Colombia would have still needed a point to guarantee top spot in Group H.

As such, manager Nelson Abadia named a strong starting XI - the same one as against South Korea in the 2-0 win to open their tournament - featuring four players one yellow card away from missing their next match.

The inherent risk was exposed when full-back Manuela Vanegas - who scored the 97th-minute winner against Germany - was booked early in the second half. She will miss the meeting with Jamaica.

Also concerning for Abadia was his side's muted attacking performance, with star winger Linda Caicedo anonymous following her heroics in the opening two matches, while they also lacked the bite in midfield seen in Sydney.

Colombia did improve in the second half, roared on by a loud and colourful crowd as they have been all tournament. Daniela Montoya's low drive was saved by the boot of Khadija Er-Rmichi before Lorena Bedoya lashed narrowly wide, while Mayra Ramirez hit the post from a tight angle.

However, they must rediscover the verve shown against the Germans to stay on target for a possible meeting with England in the quarter-finals.

Player of the match Lahmari Anissa Lahmari with an average of 8.66 Morocco Morocco Morocco

Colombia Colombia Colombia Morocco Avg Squad number 16 Player name Lahmari Average rating 8.66 Squad number 3 Player name Benzina Average rating 8.60 Squad number 6 Player name Nakkach Average rating 8.59 Squad number 19 Player name Ouzraoui Diki Average rating 8.57 Squad number 5 Player name El Chad Average rating 8.52 Squad number 2 Player name Redouani Average rating 8.45 Squad number 8 Player name Amani Average rating 8.45 Squad number 1 Player name Er-Rmichi Average rating 8.39 Squad number 17 Player name Aït El Haj Average rating 8.38 Squad number 9 Player name Jraïdi Average rating 8.34 Squad number 11 Player name Tagnaout Average rating 8.29 Squad number 23 Player name Ayane Average rating 8.13 Squad number 7 Player name Chebbak Average rating 7.94 Colombia Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pérez Average rating 8.21 Squad number 19 Player name Carabalí Average rating 7.96 Squad number 8 Player name Restrepo Average rating 7.43 Squad number 9 Player name Ramírez Average rating 7.29 Squad number 18 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.29 Squad number 11 Player name Usme Average rating 7.18 Squad number 17 Player name Arias Average rating 7.09 Squad number 4 Player name Ospina Average rating 6.91 Squad number 21 Player name Chacón Average rating 6.60 Squad number 6 Player name Montoya Average rating 6.52 Squad number 10 Player name Santos Average rating 6.29 Squad number 5 Player name Bedoya Average rating 6.00 Squad number 3 Player name Árias Average rating 5.77 Squad number 2 Player name Vanegas Average rating 5.77