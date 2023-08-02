Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Dundee BDundee B4Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle0

Dundee B v Buckie Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Dundee B

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Sharp
  • 4Crowther
  • 5Graham
  • 3Sweenie-Rowe
  • 2Lorimer
  • 10Richardson
  • 8Anderson
  • 6MurraySubstituted forBarnettat 82'minutes
  • 14Wilkie
  • 9MutaleSubstituted forAllanat 77'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 19MohammedSubstituted forCraikat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Barnett
  • 11Allan
  • 12Lynch
  • 17Craik

Buckie Thistle

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Knight
  • 21Wood
  • 4MorrisonSubstituted forFyffeat 75'minutes
  • 6MurrayBooked at 86mins
  • 3McHardyBooked at 59minsSubstituted forRamsayat 67'minutes
  • 15Pugh
  • 10MacAskillSubstituted forAdamsat 64'minutes
  • 17BarrySubstituted forKeirat 65'minutes
  • 18Maciver
  • 20GoodallBooked at 55mins
  • 8MacLeod

Substitutes

  • 12Storrier
  • 13Ramsay
  • 16Fyffe
  • 19Munro
  • 22Keir
  • 23Adams
Referee:
Colin Whyte

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee BAway TeamBuckie Thistle
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Top Stories