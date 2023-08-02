Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round South
University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling4Livingston BLivingston B0

University of Stirling v Livingston B

Line-ups

University of Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gromov
  • 2SouthernBooked at 24minsSubstituted forServiceat 78'minutes
  • 4Lavery
  • 3Aslanoglu
  • 5MorrisSubstituted forMalcolmat 65'minutes
  • 7McAninch
  • 6ScallySubstituted forMunroat 77'minutes
  • 8Stokes
  • 11Russell
  • 10Maciver-RedwoodSubstituted forManomeyat 85'minutes
  • 9McKinleySubstituted forTallenat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Munro
  • 14Malcolm
  • 15Jeanes
  • 16Service
  • 17Woloszyn
  • 18Manomey
  • 19Tallen
  • 20Navarro
  • 21Davila

Livingston B

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Balfour
  • 2Welch-HayesSubstituted forWoodsat 10'minutesSubstituted forPetrieat 45'minutes
  • 5Binnie
  • 4LedinghamBooked at 80mins
  • 3McFarlane-Letham
  • 6AllanBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKirkat 45'minutes
  • 11Reilly
  • 7CampbellSubstituted forCulbertat 84'minutes
  • 10WilliamsonSubstituted forFeatherstoneat 75'minutes
  • 8StenhouseBooked at 30mins
  • 9Bahamboula

Substitutes

  • 13McQuire
  • 14Boyd
  • 15Woods
  • 16Featherstone
  • 17Price
  • 18Kirk
  • 19McCaffrey
  • 20Petrie
  • 21Culbert
Referee:
Duncan Nicolson

Match Stats

Home TeamUniversity of StirlingAway TeamLivingston B
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away12

