University of Stirling v Livingston B

University of Stirling 4 Livingston B 0
Line-ups
University of Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gromov
- 2SouthernBooked at 24minsSubstituted forServiceat 78'minutes
- 4Lavery
- 3Aslanoglu
- 5MorrisSubstituted forMalcolmat 65'minutes
- 7McAninch
- 6ScallySubstituted forMunroat 77'minutes
- 8Stokes
- 11Russell
- 10Maciver-RedwoodSubstituted forManomeyat 85'minutes
- 9McKinleySubstituted forTallenat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Munro
- 14Malcolm
- 15Jeanes
- 16Service
- 17Woloszyn
- 18Manomey
- 19Tallen
- 20Navarro
- 21Davila
Livingston B
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Balfour
- 2Welch-HayesSubstituted forWoodsat 10'minutesSubstituted forPetrieat 45'minutes
- 5Binnie
- 4LedinghamBooked at 80mins
- 3McFarlane-Letham
- 6AllanBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKirkat 45'minutes
- 11Reilly
- 7CampbellSubstituted forCulbertat 84'minutes
- 10WilliamsonSubstituted forFeatherstoneat 75'minutes
- 8StenhouseBooked at 30mins
- 9Bahamboula
Substitutes
- 13McQuire
- 14Boyd
- 15Woods
- 16Featherstone
- 17Price
- 18Kirk
- 19McCaffrey
- 20Petrie
- 21Culbert
- Referee:
- Duncan Nicolson
Match Stats
Home TeamUniversity of StirlingAway TeamLivingston B
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12