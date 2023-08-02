Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round South
Celtic BCeltic B1East KilbrideEast Kilbride3

Celtic B v East Kilbride

Line-ups

Celtic B

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Clarke
  • 2McPherson
  • 4Lawal
  • 5Robertson
  • 3FrameBooked at 21mins
  • 10Carse
  • 6UreSubstituted forBonnarat 61'minutes
  • 7DavidsonSubstituted forDedeat 79'minutes
  • 8Kelly
  • 11QuinnSubstituted forThomsonat 45'minutes
  • 9VataSubstituted forDobbieat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Osagie
  • 13Morrison
  • 14Dede
  • 15Agbaire
  • 16Thomson
  • 17Bonnar
  • 18Dobbie

East Kilbride

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Truesdale
  • 14BiggarSubstituted forSextonat 71'minutes
  • 18McGowan
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Lockie
  • 17LyonSubstituted forKellyat 65'minutes
  • 15McGrorySubstituted forStirlingat 65'minutes
  • 12MacDonald
  • 11McGowan
  • 9Samson
  • 19TruesdaleSubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Tapping
  • 8Brown
  • 10Kelly
  • 16Sexton
  • 22Stirling
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamCeltic BAway TeamEast Kilbride
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

