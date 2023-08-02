Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Brora RangersBrora Rangers1Aberdeen BAberdeen B1
Aberdeen B win 4-2 on penalties

Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B

Line-ups

Brora Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Gillan
  • 2Hardie
  • 5NicolsonBooked at 55mins
  • 15Coia-GambleBooked at 67mins
  • 3MacDonaldSubstituted forStrachanat 45'minutes
  • 17EwanSubstituted forGunnat 74'minutes
  • 11Sutherland
  • 13Gillespie
  • 23Brindle
  • 10MacRae
  • 9MacRaeSubstituted forWilliamsonat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Malin
  • 4Williamson
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8MacLean
  • 14MacDonald
  • 16Gunn
  • 18Strachan

Aberdeen B

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Ritchie
  • 2Enem
  • 6Watson
  • 3Hamilton
  • 4Ngwenya
  • 5McKenzie
  • 7MarshallBooked at 70mins
  • 11Stewart
  • 8Lobban
  • 9Emslie
  • 10BavidgeBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 1Vitols
  • 12Kondolo
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Mackie
  • 20Smillie
Referee:
Ryan Lee

Match Stats

Home TeamBrora RangersAway TeamAberdeen B
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away12

