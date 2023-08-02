Hibernian B v Formartine United

Hibernian BHibernian B1Formartine UnitedFormartine United1
Line-ups
Hibernian B
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Boruc
- 16Megwa
- 22McGregorBooked at 65mins
- 17MacIntyre
- 2Wright
- 19Hamilton
- 20Zaid
- 12SmithSubstituted forMcAllisterat 45'minutes
- 11McGarvaBooked at 77mins
- 9Landers
- 10MolotnikovSubstituted forMacIntyreat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McGrath
- 4Bulloch
- 6McAllister
- 8MacIntyre
- 13Owens
- 14Calder
Formartine United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Norris
- 4ThomasSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 5Wilson
- 3SpinkBooked at 48mins
- 7CombeSubstituted forLynchat 74'minutes
- 6Park
- 8Rodger
- 11Lisle
- 9CampbellBooked at 90mins
- 10StewartSubstituted forWadeat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Lynch
- 14Smith
- 15Wade
- 16Anderson
- 21Watson
- Referee:
- Alex Shepherd
Match Stats
Home TeamHibernian BAway TeamFormartine United
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7