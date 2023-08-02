Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Hibernian BHibernian B1Formartine UnitedFormartine United1
Hibernian B win 4-2 on penalties

Hibernian B v Formartine United

Line-ups

Hibernian B

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Boruc
  • 16Megwa
  • 22McGregorBooked at 65mins
  • 17MacIntyre
  • 2Wright
  • 19Hamilton
  • 20Zaid
  • 12SmithSubstituted forMcAllisterat 45'minutes
  • 11McGarvaBooked at 77mins
  • 9Landers
  • 10MolotnikovSubstituted forMacIntyreat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McGrath
  • 4Bulloch
  • 6McAllister
  • 8MacIntyre
  • 13Owens
  • 14Calder

Formartine United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Norris
  • 4ThomasSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
  • 5Wilson
  • 3SpinkBooked at 48mins
  • 7CombeSubstituted forLynchat 74'minutes
  • 6Park
  • 8Rodger
  • 11Lisle
  • 9CampbellBooked at 90mins
  • 10StewartSubstituted forWadeat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Lynch
  • 14Smith
  • 15Wade
  • 16Anderson
  • 21Watson
Referee:
Alex Shepherd

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernian BAway TeamFormartine United
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home19
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away7

