Last updated on .From the section Hull

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly scored two goals in seven appearances during a loan spell with Hull City last season

Hull City have signed Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old had a loan spell with the Tigers last season that was curtailed by a broken toe.

"He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group," boss Liam Rosenior told the club website. external-link

"He wants to be here and show his true worth. I can't wait to get him fit and for him to fulfil his potential."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.