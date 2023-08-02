Nathan Bishop: Sunderland sign Manchester United goalkeeper for undisclosed fee
Sunderland have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 23-year-old joined United from Southend in January 2020 but never made a competitive appearance for the Premier League side.
He could make his Black Cats debut against Ipswich Town on Sunday.
Bishop was involved with a collision with Wrexham striker Paul Mullin during a pre-season friendly that left the latter with a punctured lung.
