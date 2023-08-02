Last updated on .From the section Man City

Josko Gvardiol's RB Leipzig side lost 7-0 against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the Champions League last season

Manchester City have agreed a 90m euro fee (£77m) with RB Leipzig for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

The deal for the 21-year-old does not include add-ons, meaning the £80m Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire in 2019 remains the British record for a defender.

He has been a key player for Leipzig in the 87 games he played since signing from Dynamo Zagreb in 2021.

It is expected he will fly to England for a medical later this week

The deal looked unlikely to progress given last week Leipzig insisted they would not sell for less than €100m (£86m).

Manager Pep Guardiola believes Gvardiol will strengthen the left side of his central defence and, with that also being Ruben Dias' position, his arrival may put the future of Aymeric Laporte at Etihad Stadium under the microscope.

Gvardiol becomes City's second major signing of the summer following the arrival of fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in June for an initial £25m.Kovacic will effectively replace Ilkay Gundogan in City's midfield after last season's captain joined Barcelona on a free transfer, while winger Riyad Mahrez moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli last week in a £30m deal.

Gvardiol, who has scored twice in his 21 caps for Croatia, helped his country finish third at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and runners-up to Spain in this year's Nations League.

He also won back-to-back titles with Zagreb, signing off with a league and cup double before sealing his move to the Bundesliga.

Leipzig also twice qualified for the Champions League during Gvardiol's time in the Germany as they finished fourth and third in the Bundesliga.

His old club were effectively knocked out of the Champions League twice in the past two seasons by the club he has now joined.

Leipzig finished third in a group topped by City in 2021-22 and lost 8-1 over two legs in the round of 16 last season, including a 7-0 defeat at the Etihad.