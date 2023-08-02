Close menu

Josko Gvardiol: Manchester City agree £77m fee with RB Leipzig for defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments212

Josko Gvardiol playing for RB Leipzig against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the 2022-23 Champions League
Josko Gvardiol's RB Leipzig side lost 7-0 against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the Champions League last season

Manchester City have agreed a 90m euro fee (£77m) with RB Leipzig for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

The deal for the 21-year-old does not include add-ons, meaning the £80m Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire in 2019 remains the British record for a defender.

He has been a key player for Leipzig in the 87 games he played since signing from Dynamo Zagreb in 2021.

It is expected he will fly to England for a medical later this week

The deal looked unlikely to progress given last week Leipzig insisted they would not sell for less than €100m (£86m).

Manager Pep Guardiola believes Gvardiol will strengthen the left side of his central defence and, with that also being Ruben Dias' position, his arrival may put the future of Aymeric Laporte at Etihad Stadium under the microscope.

Gvardiol becomes City's second major signing of the summer following the arrival of fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in June for an initial £25m.Kovacic will effectively replace Ilkay Gundogan in City's midfield after last season's captain joined Barcelona on a free transfer, while winger Riyad Mahrez moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli last week in a £30m deal.

Gvardiol, who has scored twice in his 21 caps for Croatia, helped his country finish third at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and runners-up to Spain in this year's Nations League.

He also won back-to-back titles with Zagreb, signing off with a league and cup double before sealing his move to the Bundesliga.

Leipzig also twice qualified for the Champions League during Gvardiol's time in the Germany as they finished fourth and third in the Bundesliga.

His old club were effectively knocked out of the Champions League twice in the past two seasons by the club he has now joined.

Leipzig finished third in a group topped by City in 2021-22 and lost 8-1 over two legs in the round of 16 last season, including a 7-0 defeat at the Etihad.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Sizzler, today at 15:31

    "The £80m Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire in 2019 remains the British record for a defender" 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by esteban, today at 15:34

      esteban replied:
      😂😂😂 the Utd tax, £77 mil for a young CF from Atalanta eh??

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 15:32

    Very good signing. As a Utd fan, I'm quite envious, considering for roughly the same price we got an average defender who I won't mention his name instead :(

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 15:41

      BBC replied:
      Competition is what The Premier League is all about.

      Time for United to catch up with their neighbours...

  • Comment posted by Pleasing Ton , today at 15:30

    Strengthening whilst on top !

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 15:46

      George Williams replied:
      Buying the League again:

      Top 5 most expensive City transfers:

      5) Joao Cancelo - £58.5m
      4) Riyad Mahrez - £61m
      3) Ruben Dias - £61m
      2) Kevin De Bruyne - £68m
      1) Jack Grealish - £100m

      FFP is joke.. the books don’t balance, so City will happily pay the fine..

  • Comment posted by Unorthodox Ranter, today at 15:32

    Great signing for City. Yes they're under investigation, but you can't deny their recruitment team seem second to none.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 15:40

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      The bean counters, lawyers, legal specialists and loophole hunters are the highest performing people at the club. The recruitment team can't do their job without those. They're like the Makelele to the recruitment teams Zidane

  • Comment posted by MikeLogic, today at 15:34

    Ederson is going to have an easy year

    • Reply posted by olfool, today at 15:44

      olfool replied:
      He deserves it after his heroics against Inter

  • Comment posted by Graham Grangot, today at 15:35

    Not a mcfc fan but they're doing the right thing strengthening whilst on top. The numbers are basically irrelevant nowadays. Good signing.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 15:31

    Finally, City spending some money. It's been pretty slim pickings for the past few seasons.

    • Reply posted by xx, today at 15:37

      xx replied:
      we not counting the 100m on grelish?

  • Comment posted by eddie-g, today at 15:36

    unlike certain other teams, when city opens their wallet you dont question if they are buying a good player.

    clear league favorites again this season

  • Comment posted by Prince Albert, today at 15:36

    What a superb signing at a great price. Onwards and upwards blues :)

  • Comment posted by ler, today at 15:34

    Player has talent, should progress, yes fee is huge but that is how the transfer market is. As for the criticism that Messi made him look bad in the World Cup, that just puts him on a long list of players that Messi has beaten in his great career. No shame in that.

  • Comment posted by Graycus, today at 15:30

    Lovely jubbly.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:29

    FFP, how do city do it?

    • Reply posted by Asylum Seeker, today at 15:32

      Asylum Seeker replied:
      By being the European Champions!

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 15:40

    Brilliant.

    We all enjoy seeing the best players in the world play in The Premier League every week.

    • Reply posted by olfool, today at 15:51

      olfool replied:
      Messi- Mbappe ?

  • Comment posted by John L, today at 15:30

    Potentially, the best defender in the EPL. A great buy - Man Utd fan.

  • Comment posted by GazCFC, today at 15:34

    Solid player to make City even stronger. I'm just hoping with the departure of Silva and Gundagan that it leaves a few gaps in the midfield to exploit or it could be a long season for the rest of us.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 15:42

    Well done to Leipzig for holding out for a chunky fee. They develop players and sell them for a mint, and I'm sure they'll end up with even more talent as a result of this.

  • Comment posted by Sup, today at 15:31

    The next Vidic

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 15:33

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      If he becomes the next Vidic, he'll be worth every penny.

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 15:35

    Another really good signing for City, would have loved to see him come to Liverpool, unfortunately FSG are to busy arguing with Southampton over an additional £10m for Lavia

    • Reply posted by ThePurist, today at 15:42

      ThePurist replied:
      Trouble is Southampton have to pay that extra 10m to City due to sell on clause.

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 15:40

    The best way to sign a top player. No news or gossip until he actually signs the contract.

    • Reply posted by douglas, today at 15:52

      douglas replied:
      Over 1,000 pages of comments on City web site prior to purchase :)

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 15:31

    Great signing for the long term - he is a top quality player and solid choice for years to come.

