Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bissell made 18 appearances for Bristol City in 2020-21

Women's Super League side Everton have signed midfielder Emma Bissell on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old joins the Blues after two years in the United States with college side Florida State Seminoles.

A Manchester City academy graduate, she previously played in England's top flight for Bristol City in 2020-21.

"I'm looking forward to being back in the WSL and testing myself against some of the top players and top teams in the country," Bissell told EvertonTV.

"I think this club is a great fit for me and how I like to play. It's a very possession-orientated team and I'm looking forward to playing my part in it."

Everton manager Brian Sorensen, who led the club to a sixth-place finish in last season's WSL, said: "Emma is a quality player who we were keen to get on board. She's technically gifted, can beat players with her touch and she can finish.

"She can play offensive midfielder, where I imagine she sees herself the most, but she is capable of playing in a wider role as well.

"Emma has everything to take on her game and become an even better player."