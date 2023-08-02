Martin Boyle was an unused substitute in Andorra but could start this time

Europa Conference League second qualifying round: Hibernian v Inter Club D'Escaldes Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 3 August Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, and follow live text commentary online

Lee Johnson says he "can guarantee" Hibernian fans his side "will have a good season" despite their first-leg defeat by Inter Club D'Escaldes in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The manager believes conditions favour Hibs this time as they look to overturn the 2-1 deficit when the Andorran side visit Easter Road on Thursday.

It could have been worse if not for a late Joe Newell reply last week.

"I still believe fully in what we are doing," Johnson said.

"I'm really excited about what we can achieve with the squad moving forward with the signings that we have made. I can never guarantee anyone games, but what I can guarantee is we are moving in the right direction and we will have a good season."

Johnson was critical of his side "collectively" in Andorra but insists they have shown improvement over the last calendar year.

What they must cut out this time against their part-time opponents is the "25 unforced errors" they made in the first half alone last week, which their manager suggested was "very unusual for any standard" and something he "doesn't expect to happen again".

"There were a lot of conditions that made it tough for us," Johnson said. "But this will be a very different game. No less tough but a very different game in terms of the width of the pitch, the climate, the atmosphere with the home fans behind us.

"There is a lot of improvement to come. It was poor on the day."

The incentive for the winners is a third qualifying round tie against Djurgardens of Sweden or Swiss side Luzern, who take a 2-1 lead into their home second leg.

Team news

Australia winger Martin Boyle, who was an unused substitute for Hibs in Andorra, is pushing for a start after coming through 45 minutes of Saturday's friendly defeat by Blackpool following his return from long-term injury.

Centre-half Will Fish is available after his return from Manchester United on loan, as is former Wycombe Wanderers left-back Jordan Obita.

However, striker Dylan Vente's signing from Roda came too late for him to be registered.

What they said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "I think Inter will set up in exactly the same way, with a 4-4-2 with a couple of big strikers that they can play in to.

"They are very good at getting the bits in terms of the knock downs and the two wide men are dangerous. They are better than people think, there is no doubting that, and they have qualities."