Paul Warne (left) says Derby County do not want to sell midfielder Max Bird (right)

Derby County head coach Paul Warne says he does not think Max Bird's future will become a "drama" following the club's rejection of Hull's City's bid for the midfielder.

Highly-rated Bird, 22, has been with the Rams his whole career, clocking up more than 150 appearances since 2017.

Warne said the Tigers' offer "fell significantly under" Derby's valuation for the player.

"He likes the option of playing here in the Championship," Warne said.

Hull, managed by the Rams' former interim boss Liam Rosenior, are keen to bring in Bird, who was made vice-captain at Derby when Rosenior took temporary charge at Pride Park the start of last season.

But, Warne - who took over as the Rams permanent boss in September - says any potential deal remains a long way off.

"He hasn't given me any indication he wants to leave," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"I pulled Birdy straight away and told him (about Hull's offer). I told him it was nowhere near the valuation we had for him and it had been rejected. He said 'ok gaffer fine'

"He's trained really well and in a good place. We're trying to play him a bit higher up the pitch which will hopefully help us with the promotion bid and help me trying to convince him to stay.

"If it doesn't it it might put him in the shop window for better clubs that are currently looking at him.

"I don't think there's any drama as we don't have any intention of selling him unless there's a bid near our valuation."

Despite Hull offering Bird the opportunity to play Championship football, Warne does not think the player is agitating to leave.

"No I don't think so. But, then in fairness, I don't want to leave but if Manchester United phone up then I'll be 'Look I've had a great time but I'm off'," he added.

"So you have to understand it's football and players are pulled by certain things but I also understand Birdy has the talent to play at a higher level - as I have with loads of these players.

"These players do not want to be in League One. Birdy doesn't want to play in League One, nor should he, so I understand the pull of the Championship. But a deal to be made, everyone has to be happy."

"He hasn't given me any signals he wants to leave."

Warne still eyeing more firepower

While speculation over Bird's future continues, Warne is trying to focus on getting his squad together for the start of another promotion bid this season.

Seven new signings have been made so far this summer with Warne keen to add to Derby's firepower up front.

An offer has been made to free-agent striker Martin Waghorn, who has been training with the Rams while a potential return to the club is negotiated.

"We've reached out to his agent and we'll see whether we get to a point where everyone's happy," Warne said.

"As always, agents want 'X' and we want 'X divided by 4' and we might meet in the middle. If we don't, Waggy can go with our blessing. Hopefully we wants to play here."

At the moment, Warne is facing up to the prospect of starting the League One season with just two recognised senior strikers - James Collins and new arrival Conor Washington.

"If I had to go 46 games now with just Conor Washington and James Collins is that enough to get promoted? Wow, they'd have to stay fit for 46 games and 90 minutes - that makes it very difficult.

"James has been great pre-season and if we can get him between the sticks for us he will score goals. The fans don't yet know how great Wash is - he's a brilliant kid and never stops working.

"We are trying to sign one or two more strikers and there is more of a reliance on the rest of the team (to score more goals)."

'I want the lads to play fearlessly'

Paul Warne was promoted and relegated to and from the Championship three times during his managerial career at Rotherham

Having narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season on the final day, the Rams are hoping to go one better this time round with Warne saying he feels more "comfortable" at the helm as he starts his first full season in charge.

"When you first take over a job everyone's nice to you because they have to because there's a new boss," he said.

"But that only lasts so long and I feel like I've won their trust and friendship.

"When I first came in, although it was the same job, I sat in a different manager's seat at a different table with different people - it felt strange.

"When we went to Spain (on pre-season training) I loved it. I got to know the staff a lot more and I feel like I'm part of the team."

Warne is promising fans they will watch a Rams side that are "significantly better" at set-pieces this season, will not drop points "against lesser sides" and will show "more guile against teams who sit behind the ball".

"You'll see a lot more dynamic play and goal attempts. I want the lads to play fearlessly," he said.

"I'd like to think if you turn up and watch you'll leave with a smile on your face more often than not."

As far as getting back to the Championship is concerned, Warne knows that "everybody wants a promoted club" but says although it would be a "huge disappointment" if they didn't do it this season, it "wouldn't be a catastrophe" or the "end of the football club".

"I see the dressing room no-one else sees. The absolute joy - that is priceless," said Warne, who won promotion to the second tier three times during his time as Rotherham boss.

"For me to be a very small part of something amazing - that could please the dressing room and the 30,000, plus 60,000 who can't come to every game, and the people who have the club in their soul - would be phenomenal.

"I want this group of players to have that."

Derby 'not in a position where they have to sell'

Analysis - BBC Radio Derby's Dominic Dietrich

There's no getting away from the fact that losing Max Bird at this point in the season would be a blow to Derby County but head coach Paul Warne has confirmed he has no desire to let him go and the bid received was way below their valuation.

The club are not in a position where they have to sell but the conversation will be - if better offers are received - whether with a year left on his deal they maximise the academy graduate's value or see him as a potential difference to their promotion push in League One.