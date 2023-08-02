Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Finn Azaz scored Argyle's final goal in their 3-1 win over Port Vale on the final day of last season that ensured they won the League One title

Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz has re-joined Plymouth Argyle on loan.

The 22-year-old, who spent all of last season at Home Park as the Pilgrims won the League One title, has agreed another season-long deal.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 player scored eight goals in 34 League One appearances for Argyle last season.

He is the third loan player from the title-winning side to return to Home Park this summer after Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker made permanent moves.

"It is great to have Finn back on board," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website.

"He was another player who was so influential for us last season and was a huge part of the team that won the league.

"He scored some big goals and provided some assists at important times last season. His creativity and quick thinking will benefit us greatly in the Championship."

