Mohammed Salisu: Southampton defender completes move to AS Monaco

Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu has completed his move to AS Monaco.
Mohammed Salisu only played six Premier League games for Saints in 2023

The 24-year-old leaves St Mary's after three seasons to join the Ligue 1 club ahead of their new campaign in the French top flight.

The Ghana international, who played at the 2022 World Cup, was a regular feature for Saints after joining from Valladolid in 2020.

But he only made only six league appearances in 2023 before they were relegated from the Premier League.

