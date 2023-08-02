Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Finley Burns is an England Under-20 international

Stevenage have signed central defender Finley Burns on loan for the new League One campaign from last season's treble winners Manchester City.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Premier League champions in the 6-1 Carabao Cup win against Wycombe in September 2021.

He has also featured for City's under-21 side.

Burns spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan in the Championship with Swansea City.

He becomes Boro's eighth signing of the summer ahead of their campaign in League One this season following promotion last term.

Steve Evans' side play Northampton Town, who finished two points behind them in third place in 2022-23, in their opening game on Saturday.

