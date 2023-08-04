Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Goalkeeper Mary Earps says England "do not fear anyone" at the Women's World Cup as they prepare for their last-16 tie with Nigeria.

The European champions are now favourites to win the tournament after an impressive 6-1 win over China helped them finish top of Group D.

England have lost only once in 35 matches under manager Sarina Wiegman.

"Our qualities have shown through since we've been playing together. I think we're in a good spot," said Earps.

"I don't think we fear anyone in general. I'm glad it happened for us [on Tuesday].

"It's not going to always go that way but as long as we're keeping the wins on the board, then there's no complaints here."

England had a slow start in Australia, beating lower-ranked sides Haiti and Denmark by one-goal margins before their 6-1 thrashing of China.

But following the shock early exits of two-time winners Germany and Olympic champions Canada, there are now only two of the world's top 10 teams in England's half of the draw.

Wiegman's side play Nigeria (ranked 40th) in the second round on Monday and should they win they would face a quarter-final against either Jamaica (43rd) or Colombia (25th).

England trained on Friday with midfielder Keira Walsh, who suffered a knee injury against Denmark, also at Central Coast Stadium in Sydney following an individual training programme as she continues her rehabilitation.

Manchester United's Earps said the most important thing for England was qualifying for the knockout stages.

"Of course I'm happy to see some goals go in and for us to be able to express ourselves and let our creativity shine," she said.

"The most important thing is that we've won three out of three. I know that maybe the results haven't been what people would have wanted, but we're playing at a World Cup.

"This is the creme de la creme - this is the top. We know what we're capable of, we're just focused on one game at a time and getting the job done."