Women's Super League side West Ham have signed England Under-23 forward Emma Harries.

The 21-year-old left Reading at the end of June after they were relegated to the Championship.

She made her senior debut against West Ham in October 2020 and scored six times in 51 appearances for the Royals.

"West Ham is a huge club and I think it's the perfect next step for me in terms of developing as a player," Harries told West Ham's website. external-link

"I'm only 21 and this next step is going to be important for me, and West Ham are a club that are pushing youth development, and that's something that I was really excited by."

Hammers manager Rehanne Skinner, who was appointed two weeks ago to succeed Paul Konchesky, said: "Emma is an exciting talent with a hardworking attitude and a willingness to defend from the front. She can play anywhere across the front line, is tenacious and has the ability to create and score goals.

"Emma is still a relatively young player who I think has a lot of potential and I have no doubt she will add huge value to our squad."