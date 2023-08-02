Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha are to return with a fresh £3m bid for Fashion Sakala despite the Rangers striker rejecting their initial advances. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Jose Cifuentes is expected in Glasgow today as the Ecuador midfielder nears the completion of a four-year deal with Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone have agreed a two-year deal for versatile former Liverpool and Southampton defender Oludare Olufunwa. (Courier) external-link

Ross County are in the chase to land a loan move for Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has warned Brendan Rodgers to think twice before rushing to replace Joe Hart as his number one goalkeeper. (Daily Record) external-link

"If I got sacked tomorrow then I'd be back on a building site trying to pay my mortgage," says Livingston boss David Martindale, who insists success is keeping the West Lothian club in the top flight. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland Under-21 defender Josh Doig is in talks with Fulham after spending a year with Hellas Verona in Serie A. (Calciomercato via Daily Record external-link )