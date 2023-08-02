Match ends, Jamaica 0, Brazil 0.
Jamaica qualified for the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup for the first time as Brazil crashed out of the competition in disappointing fashion.
It was a cagey encounter in Melbourne and Jamaica put in a stubborn defensive display to ensure their impressive tournament still has another chapter.
But Brazil, who recalled striker Marta to the starting XI, could not find the goal they needed and failed to progress for the first time in 28 years.
Marta, 37, is the all-time leading scorer in men's or women's World Cups but is unlikely to feature again, with her sixth tournament in Australia coming to an end having made three group-stage appearances.
Thanks to this goalless stalemate, Jamaica could face Colombia or Germany in the last 16.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Jamaica
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Spencer
- 19Wiltshire
- 17Swaby
- 4Swaby
- 14Blackwood
- 3Sampson
- 21MatthewsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forCameronat 45'minutes
- 20Primus
- 8Spence
- 10BrownSubstituted forWashingtonat 85'minutes
- 11Shaw
Substitutes
- 1Schneider
- 2Washington
- 5Plummer
- 6Solaun
- 7McNamara
- 9Simmonds
- 12van Zanten
- 15Cameron
- 16Bailey-Gayle
- 18Carter
- 22McKenna
- 23Brooks
Brazil
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
- 2da Costa SilvaSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 81'minutes
- 3Sousa Feitoza
- 4Leone Carvalho de Souza
- 6Dias de Britto
- 17Alves BorgesSubstituted forZaneratto Joãoat 45'minutes
- 21Israel Ferraz
- 5Bertolucci PaixãoSubstituted forFerreira Sampaioat 81'minutes
- 11Leal da Silva
- 10Vieira da Silva VeigaSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 81'minutes
- 9de Oliveira
Substitutes
- 1do Monte Barbosa
- 7Alves da Silva
- 8Angélica Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 13Santos Nhaia
- 14Leal Costa
- 15Ferreira Sampaio
- 16Zaneratto João
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 19Hickmann Alves
- 20Alonso Costantino
- 22Gomes Rodrigues
- 23Nunes da Silva
- Referee:
- Esther Staubli
- Attendance:
- 27,638
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Jamaica 0, Brazil 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Debinha (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bia Zaneratto (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Chantelle Swaby.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Solai Washington (Jamaica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andressa Alves (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Kerolin (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Solai Washington (Jamaica).
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Solai Washington replaces Jody Brown because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jody Brown (Jamaica).
Post update
Attempt missed. Geyse Ferreira (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bia Zaneratto.
Post update
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Atlanta Primus following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Duda Sampaio replaces Luana.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Andressa Alves replaces Marta.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Geyse Ferreira replaces Antônia.
Post update
Foul by Luana (Brazil).
Post update
Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Brazil. Adriana tries a through ball, but Debinha is caught offside.