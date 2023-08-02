Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Marta competed in her sixth World Cup but could not extend her record tally of 17 goals in the competition

Jamaica qualified for the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup for the first time as Brazil crashed out of the competition in disappointing fashion.

It was a cagey encounter in Melbourne and Jamaica put in a stubborn defensive display to ensure their impressive tournament still has another chapter.

But Brazil, who recalled striker Marta to the starting XI, could not find the goal they needed and failed to progress for the first time in 28 years.

Marta, 37, is the all-time leading scorer in men's or women's World Cups but is unlikely to feature again, with her sixth tournament in Australia coming to an end having made three group-stage appearances.

Thanks to this goalless stalemate, Jamaica could face Colombia or Germany in the last 16.

