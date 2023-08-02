Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group F
JamaicaJamaica0BrazilBrazil0

Women's World Cup: Jamaica reach last 16 for first time as Brazil exit early

By Emma SandersBBC Sport in Australia

Brazil's Marta
Marta competed in her sixth World Cup but could not extend her record tally of 17 goals in the competition

Jamaica qualified for the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup for the first time as Brazil crashed out of the competition in disappointing fashion.

It was a cagey encounter in Melbourne and Jamaica put in a stubborn defensive display to ensure their impressive tournament still has another chapter.

But Brazil, who recalled striker Marta to the starting XI, could not find the goal they needed and failed to progress for the first time in 28 years.

Marta, 37, is the all-time leading scorer in men's or women's World Cups but is unlikely to feature again, with her sixth tournament in Australia coming to an end having made three group-stage appearances.

Thanks to this goalless stalemate, Jamaica could face Colombia or Germany in the last 16.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Jamaica

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Spencer
  • 19Wiltshire
  • 17Swaby
  • 4Swaby
  • 14Blackwood
  • 3Sampson
  • 21MatthewsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forCameronat 45'minutes
  • 20Primus
  • 8Spence
  • 10BrownSubstituted forWashingtonat 85'minutes
  • 11Shaw

Substitutes

  • 1Schneider
  • 2Washington
  • 5Plummer
  • 6Solaun
  • 7McNamara
  • 9Simmonds
  • 12van Zanten
  • 15Cameron
  • 16Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Carter
  • 22McKenna
  • 23Brooks

Brazil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
  • 2da Costa SilvaSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 81'minutes
  • 3Sousa Feitoza
  • 4Leone Carvalho de Souza
  • 6Dias de Britto
  • 17Alves BorgesSubstituted forZaneratto Joãoat 45'minutes
  • 21Israel Ferraz
  • 5Bertolucci PaixãoSubstituted forFerreira Sampaioat 81'minutes
  • 11Leal da Silva
  • 10Vieira da Silva VeigaSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 81'minutes
  • 9de Oliveira

Substitutes

  • 1do Monte Barbosa
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 8Angélica Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 13Santos Nhaia
  • 14Leal Costa
  • 15Ferreira Sampaio
  • 16Zaneratto João
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 19Hickmann Alves
  • 20Alonso Costantino
  • 22Gomes Rodrigues
  • 23Nunes da Silva
Referee:
Esther Staubli
Attendance:
27,638

Match Stats

Home TeamJamaicaAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home3
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Jamaica 0, Brazil 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Jamaica 0, Brazil 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Debinha (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bia Zaneratto (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Chantelle Swaby.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Solai Washington (Jamaica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andressa Alves (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Kerolin (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Solai Washington (Jamaica).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Jamaica. Solai Washington replaces Jody Brown because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jody Brown (Jamaica).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Geyse Ferreira (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bia Zaneratto.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Atlanta Primus following a fast break.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Duda Sampaio replaces Luana.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Andressa Alves replaces Marta.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Geyse Ferreira replaces Antônia.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luana (Brazil).

  19. Post update

    Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Brazil. Adriana tries a through ball, but Debinha is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108447
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama3003311-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301225-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

