Women's World Cup - Group G
South AfricaSouth Africa3ItalyItaly2

South Africa 3-2 Italy: Late Thembi Kgatlana winner earns South Africa last-16 spot

By Emily SalleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

South Africa are through to the last 16 after claiming their first Women's World Cup win with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Italy in Wellington.

Thembi Kgatlana's 92nd-minute winner proved the difference after Italy fought back to level with an Arianna Caruso header.

A draw would have been enough to take Italy into the knockout rounds.

South Africa will play Group E winners the Netherlands on Sunday.

After earning a first World Cup point in their 2-2 draw with Argentina, South Africa have shown significant progress from their debut appearance at the tournament in 2019, when they lost all three group matches.

There were scenes of jubilation for the South Africa players when the final whistle confirmed they had made history for their nation.

With a win certain to guarantee their place in the knockout rounds, Italy got off to the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty as Karabo Dhlamini caught the heels of teenager Chiara Beccari.

Referee Maria Carvajal awarded a free-kick, but a swift video assistant referee intervention concluded the foul had been committed inside the penalty area and Caruso calmly converted from the spot to put Italy in command of their World Cup future.

However, South Africa were gifted a leveller as Benedetta Orsi, playing her first World Cup match, was left red-faced when she hit a no-look back pass to an unexpectant Francesca Durante and it rolled into her own net.

Desiree Ellis' side burst into the lead when Kgatlana slipped a clever ball through the Italy defence to put Hildah Magaia through on goal and she lifted it over Durante.

VAR seemed like it may have come to South Africa's rescue when Caruso equalised from a corner, but after a lengthy delay the goal was given.

Italy hearts were broken when Magaia stepped through the defence and squared it Kgatlana, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Player of the match

KgatlanaThembi Kgatlana

with an average of 9.20

South Africa

  1. Squad number11Player nameKgatlana
    Average rating

    9.20

  2. Squad number8Player nameMagaia
    Average rating

    8.94

  3. Squad number10Player nameMotlhalo
    Average rating

    8.73

  4. Squad number3Player nameGamede
    Average rating

    8.71

  5. Squad number12Player nameSeoposenwe
    Average rating

    8.67

  6. Squad number4Player nameMatlou
    Average rating

    8.55

  7. Squad number20Player nameMoodaly
    Average rating

    8.54

  8. Squad number7Player nameDhlamini
    Average rating

    8.26

  9. Squad number2Player nameRamalepe
    Average rating

    8.25

  10. Squad number23Player nameShongwe
    Average rating

    8.15

  11. Squad number22Player nameKgoale
    Average rating

    8.14

  12. Squad number18Player nameHolweni
    Average rating

    7.98

  13. Squad number14Player nameMakhubela
    Average rating

    7.87

  14. Squad number13Player nameMbane
    Average rating

    7.85

  15. Squad number1Player nameSwart
    Average rating

    7.12

Italy

  1. Squad number10Player nameGirelli
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number20Player nameGreggi
    Average rating

    6.42

  3. Squad number9Player nameGiacinti
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number13Player nameBartoli
    Average rating

    5.73

  5. Squad number18Player nameCaruso
    Average rating

    5.56

  6. Squad number7Player nameCantore
    Average rating

    5.51

  7. Squad number17Player nameBoattin
    Average rating

    5.42

  8. Squad number14Player nameBeccari
    Average rating

    5.41

  9. Squad number11Player nameGlionna
    Average rating

    5.31

  10. Squad number8Player nameBonansea
    Average rating

    5.26

  11. Squad number4Player nameDi Guglielmo
    Average rating

    5.22

  12. Squad number5Player nameLinari
    Average rating

    5.15

  13. Squad number22Player nameDurante
    Average rating

    5.06

  14. Squad number6Player nameGiugliano
    Average rating

    5.00

  15. Squad number3Player nameOrsi
    Average rating

    4.87

  16. Squad number16Player nameDragoni
    Average rating

    4.68

Line-ups

South Africa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Swart
  • 2RamalepeSubstituted forMakhubelaat 90+5'minutes
  • 13Mbane
  • 4Matlou
  • 7DhlaminiSubstituted forHolweniat 90+15'minutes
  • 20MoodalySubstituted forKgoaleat 45'minutes
  • 3Gamede
  • 8MagaiaSubstituted forShongweat 90+5'minutes
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 12Seoposenwe
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 5Magama
  • 6Cesane
  • 9Salgado
  • 14Makhubela
  • 16Dlamini
  • 17Kgadiete
  • 18Holweni
  • 21Moletsane
  • 22Kgoale
  • 23Shongwe

Italy

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Durante
  • 4Di GuglielmoSubstituted forBartoliat 64'minutes
  • 3OrsiSubstituted forGlionnaat 90+10'minutes
  • 5Linari
  • 17Boattin
  • 18CarusoSubstituted forGreggiat 84'minutes
  • 6Giugliano
  • 14BeccariSubstituted forCantoreat 84'minutes
  • 16Dragoni
  • 8BonanseaSubstituted forGirelliat 64'minutes
  • 9Giacinti

Substitutes

  • 1Giuliani
  • 2Severini
  • 7Cantore
  • 10Girelli
  • 11Glionna
  • 12Baldi
  • 13Bartoli
  • 15Serturini
  • 19Lenzini
  • 20Greggi
  • 21Cernoia
  • 23Salvai
Referee:
María Carvajal
Attendance:
14,967

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth AfricaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, South Africa 3, Italy 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, South Africa 3, Italy 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benedetta Glionna (Italy) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentina Giacinti with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, South Africa. Sibulele Holweni replaces Karabo Dhlamini because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Valentina Giacinti (Italy).

  8. Post update

    Nomvula Kgoale (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elena Linari (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lisa Boattin.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Benedetta Glionna replaces Benedetta Orsi.

  11. Post update

    Elisa Bartoli (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Wendy Shongwe (South Africa).

  13. Post update

    Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Giada Greggi.

  14. Post update

    Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, South Africa. Tiisetso Makhubela replaces Lebohang Ramalepe.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, South Africa. Wendy Shongwe replaces Hildah Magaia because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Hildah Magaia (South Africa).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! South Africa 3, Italy 2. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hildah Magaia.

Comments

122 comments

  • Comment posted by Davo, today at 10:32

    Brilliant result. South Africa played with great heart. Luckily I have tickets to their game against the Netherlands - which will be my seven year old daughter’s first taste of live football, and coincidentally we’re going with a South African mate and his girls. Can’t wait!!

    • Reply posted by Word_Vision, today at 10:41

      Word_Vision replied:
      Hope everything goes well and you guys see a good spectacle....

  • Comment posted by Bensons buddy, today at 10:24

    Funny how Italians feign injury when they only need a draw but complain bitterly when SA score & do the same. Justice served but what a poor standard of football.

  • Comment posted by Ann, today at 10:27

    Cold night in wellington, but rsa warmed the hearts of the locals. We've noticed play acting by certain teams puts you off wanting them to win. Well done rsa, hope you go further in this world cup.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 10:55

      Tony replied:
      Well done RSA...especially as at the end the RSA defender wasnt play acting when she went off on a stretcher after being smashed in the thigh by the ball....nasty one that, hope she recovers for the knockout stages!!!

  • Comment posted by Fubbc, today at 10:29

    Happy for south Africa however currently staying in a city in Italy and you can't even tell the world cup is on. There is nothing in windows, nobody sat in bars watching it or anything. I don't know what the answer is but it needs some help over here and I am not sure this early exit will help the game either

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:34

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      I live in the south west and the visible take up of this is not obvious and England have a reasonable chance to win the whole thing

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 10:23

    Feel sorry for Orsi, the keeper should have stopped that. Congratulations South Africa.

    • Reply posted by J-Dizzle, today at 10:29

      J-Dizzle replied:
      Yeah, Pearce was quick to blame the defender, but you'd expect a keeper to be standing in the middle.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 11:00

    This must be the surprise qualification of the WWC. South Africa were never expected to get this far. An incredible performance by every single SA player and a gaol in injury time to secure qualification. No matter what happens now they will return home as heroes and rightfully so. This will help grow the game in SA and get young girls from all walks of life involved. Absolutely marvellous.

    • Reply posted by ssaapp, today at 11:08

      ssaapp replied:
      It's amazing how many keyboard racists there are on HYS - down rating any comments which praise the importance of these victories on the support and infrastructure in poorer nations - yet those same ppl will say how great the England Women's Team has been in getting young girls playing in this country....

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 10:26

    Go Banyana Banyana. Great winning goal and did brilliantly to hold on despite 16 minutes added time. Good luck in the next round. Should be a great match versus the Netherlands.

  • Comment posted by Username not valid, today at 10:51

    That back pass has to be the funniest moment of the World Cup so far. To score an own goal when your team has possession in the middle of your own half. Priceless.

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 11:03

      G-Dog replied:
      Username not valid 10:51
      ~
      Even professional, elite athletes like Orsi can have their odd off-moments.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 10:15

    Well done South Africa, despite VAR trying its best to deny you the win!! In the end it was the correct result👍🏻

    • Reply posted by bob hoskins, today at 10:22

      bob hoskins replied:
      Was strange the lines weren't shown for Italy's second, just adds suspicion of favouritism.

  • Comment posted by duncan, today at 10:48

    The commentators didn't mention mama joy enough times!!

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 11:05

    That terrible back pass will be in her memory for the rest of her life I think.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 11:09

      Sam replied:
      Would have helped if the keeper had tried to save it with her hands, not her feet! Tough one.

  • Comment posted by Flyonthewall, today at 11:15

    I'm a VERY proud South African today. Having had to contend with money issues on the eve of their departure to the WC (SA Football Association unjustifiably withholding FIFA payments meant for the players), the team has done the country so proud by progressing to the last 16. Well done Banyana Banyana! So proud of you! SAFA are you watching????

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 10:45

    VAR not fit for purpose after taking so long to make any kind of decision - referees are clueless rabbits caught in the headlights - can't make a right decision as has been shown on numerous occasions - very poor officiating and therefore spoiling the games. Very poor indeed.

  • Comment posted by Simoon, today at 10:41

    So pleased for them, really well done on progressing

  • Comment posted by Username not valid, today at 10:45

    Italy and Argentina out ... if only this was the men's!

    • Reply posted by faz723, today at 10:50

      faz723 replied:
      Italy weren't in the men's world cup

  • Comment posted by Storm fever, today at 10:52

    Best game so far. Congrats South Africa!

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 10:26

    The men's and womens Italian football aren't to be feared anymore. Nothing like the force they were. Great result for the underdog.

  • Comment posted by Curious, today at 10:21

    Hoping to see more of that flamingo goal celebration from SA!

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 10:38

      daveyo replied:
      15 mins overtime can be painful

  • Comment posted by madmac111, today at 11:09

    The own goal was the fault of the goalkeeper.
    Sure, the defender over hit the ball, but surely the goalkeeper should have dived to save the ball with her hands.
    I understand that goalkeepers can't handle a back pass, but surely it's better to handle the ball and conced an indirect free kick in the penalty area, than to concede a goal

    • Reply posted by passmeslippersma, today at 11:28

      passmeslippersma replied:
      It wasn't. There was an obvious ball to the left.