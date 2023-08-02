Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

South Africa are through to the last 16 after claiming their first Women's World Cup win with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Italy in Wellington.

Thembi Kgatlana's 92nd-minute winner proved the difference after Italy fought back to level with an Arianna Caruso header.

A draw would have been enough to take Italy into the knockout rounds.

South Africa will play Group E winners the Netherlands on Sunday.

After earning a first World Cup point in their 2-2 draw with Argentina, South Africa have shown significant progress from their debut appearance at the tournament in 2019, when they lost all three group matches.

There were scenes of jubilation for the South Africa players when the final whistle confirmed they had made history for their nation.

With a win certain to guarantee their place in the knockout rounds, Italy got off to the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty as Karabo Dhlamini caught the heels of teenager Chiara Beccari.

Referee Maria Carvajal awarded a free-kick, but a swift video assistant referee intervention concluded the foul had been committed inside the penalty area and Caruso calmly converted from the spot to put Italy in command of their World Cup future.

However, South Africa were gifted a leveller as Benedetta Orsi, playing her first World Cup match, was left red-faced when she hit a no-look back pass to an unexpectant Francesca Durante and it rolled into her own net.

Desiree Ellis' side burst into the lead when Kgatlana slipped a clever ball through the Italy defence to put Hildah Magaia through on goal and she lifted it over Durante.

VAR seemed like it may have come to South Africa's rescue when Caruso equalised from a corner, but after a lengthy delay the goal was given.

Italy hearts were broken when Magaia stepped through the defence and squared it Kgatlana, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Italy Italy Italy South Africa Avg Squad number 11 Player name Kgatlana Average rating 9.20 Squad number 8 Player name Magaia Average rating 8.94 Squad number 10 Player name Motlhalo Average rating 8.73 Squad number 3 Player name Gamede Average rating 8.71 Squad number 12 Player name Seoposenwe Average rating 8.67 Squad number 4 Player name Matlou Average rating 8.55 Squad number 20 Player name Moodaly Average rating 8.54 Squad number 7 Player name Dhlamini Average rating 8.26 Squad number 2 Player name Ramalepe Average rating 8.25 Squad number 23 Player name Shongwe Average rating 8.15 Squad number 22 Player name Kgoale Average rating 8.14 Squad number 18 Player name Holweni Average rating 7.98 Squad number 14 Player name Makhubela Average rating 7.87 Squad number 13 Player name Mbane Average rating 7.85 Squad number 1 Player name Swart Average rating 7.12 Italy Avg Squad number 10 Player name Girelli Average rating 6.60 Squad number 20 Player name Greggi Average rating 6.42 Squad number 9 Player name Giacinti Average rating 5.97 Squad number 13 Player name Bartoli Average rating 5.73 Squad number 18 Player name Caruso Average rating 5.56 Squad number 7 Player name Cantore Average rating 5.51 Squad number 17 Player name Boattin Average rating 5.42 Squad number 14 Player name Beccari Average rating 5.41 Squad number 11 Player name Glionna Average rating 5.31 Squad number 8 Player name Bonansea Average rating 5.26 Squad number 4 Player name Di Guglielmo Average rating 5.22 Squad number 5 Player name Linari Average rating 5.15 Squad number 22 Player name Durante Average rating 5.06 Squad number 6 Player name Giugliano Average rating 5.00 Squad number 3 Player name Orsi Average rating 4.87 Squad number 16 Player name Dragoni Average rating 4.68