South Africa v Italy

Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
South Africa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Swart
- 2Ramalepe
- 13Mbane
- 4Matlou
- 7Dhlamini
- 20Moodaly
- 3Gamede
- 8Magaia
- 10Motlhalo
- 12Seoposenwe
- 11Kgatlana
Substitutes
- 5Magama
- 6Cesane
- 9Salgado
- 14Makhubela
- 16Dlamini
- 17Kgadiete
- 18Holweni
- 21Moletsane
- 22Kgoale
- 23Shongwe
Italy
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Durante
- 4Di Guglielmo
- 3Orsi
- 5Linari
- 17Boattin
- 6Giugliano
- 18Caruso
- 14Beccari
- 16Dragoni
- 8Bonansea
- 9Giacinti
Substitutes
- 1Giuliani
- 2Severini
- 7Cantore
- 10Girelli
- 11Glionna
- 12Baldi
- 13Bartoli
- 15Serturini
- 19Lenzini
- 20Greggi
- 21Cernoia
- 23Salvai
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).
Post update
Hand ball by Bongeka Gamede (South Africa).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elena Linari (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Chiara Beccari (Italy) hits the right post with a header from very close range following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Bambanani Mbane.
Goal!
Own Goal by Benedetta Orsi, Italy. South Africa 1, Italy 1.
Post update
Chiara Beccari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bongeka Gamede (South Africa).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Italy).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Chiara Beccari (Italy).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Noko Matlou (South Africa).
Post update
Foul by Benedetta Orsi (Italy).
Post update
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Robyn Moodaly (South Africa) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Linda Motlhalo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bambanani Mbane.
Post update
Goal! South Africa 0, Italy 1. Arianna Caruso (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Italy. Chiara Beccari draws a foul in the penalty area.