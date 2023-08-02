Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
South AfricaSouth Africa1ItalyItaly1

South Africa v Italy

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

South Africa

Starting XI

  Squad number1Player nameSwart
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number2Player nameRamalepe
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number13Player nameMbane
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number4Player nameMatlou
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number7Player nameDhlamini
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number20Player nameMoodaly
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number3Player nameGamede
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number8Player nameMagaia
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number10Player nameMotlhalo
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number12Player nameSeoposenwe
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number11Player nameKgatlana
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Italy

Starting XI

  Squad number22Player nameDurante
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number4Player nameDi Guglielmo
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number3Player nameOrsi
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number5Player nameLinari
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number17Player nameBoattin
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number6Player nameGiugliano
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number18Player nameCaruso
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number14Player nameBeccari
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number16Player nameDragoni
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number8Player nameBonansea
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number9Player nameGiacinti
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

South Africa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Swart
  • 2Ramalepe
  • 13Mbane
  • 4Matlou
  • 7Dhlamini
  • 20Moodaly
  • 3Gamede
  • 8Magaia
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 12Seoposenwe
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 5Magama
  • 6Cesane
  • 9Salgado
  • 14Makhubela
  • 16Dlamini
  • 17Kgadiete
  • 18Holweni
  • 21Moletsane
  • 22Kgoale
  • 23Shongwe

Italy

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Durante
  • 4Di Guglielmo
  • 3Orsi
  • 5Linari
  • 17Boattin
  • 6Giugliano
  • 18Caruso
  • 14Beccari
  • 16Dragoni
  • 8Bonansea
  • 9Giacinti

Substitutes

  • 1Giuliani
  • 2Severini
  • 7Cantore
  • 10Girelli
  • 11Glionna
  • 12Baldi
  • 13Bartoli
  • 15Serturini
  • 19Lenzini
  • 20Greggi
  • 21Cernoia
  • 23Salvai
Referee:
María Carvajal

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth AfricaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Bongeka Gamede (South Africa).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elena Linari (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Chiara Beccari (Italy) hits the right post with a header from very close range following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Bambanani Mbane.

  7. Goal!

    Own Goal by Benedetta Orsi, Italy. South Africa 1, Italy 1.

  8. Post update

    Chiara Beccari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bongeka Gamede (South Africa).

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match (Italy).

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Chiara Beccari (Italy).

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Noko Matlou (South Africa).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Benedetta Orsi (Italy).

  16. Post update

    Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Robyn Moodaly (South Africa) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Linda Motlhalo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bambanani Mbane.

  19. Post update

    Goal! South Africa 0, Italy 1. Arianna Caruso (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty Italy. Chiara Beccari draws a foul in the penalty area.

Page 1 of 2
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32107167
2Italy311126-44
3South Africa302145-12
4Argentina302123-12

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

