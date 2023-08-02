Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
ArgentinaArgentina0SwedenSweden2

Argentina 0-2 Sweden: Swedes top group to set up USA last-16 clash

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments26

Sweden players celebrate the goal scored by Rebecka Blomqvist (number 15) against Argentina
Sweden have reached the last four in five of their last six major tournaments

Sweden beat Argentina to make it three wins from three at the Women's World Cup, clinching top spot in Group G and a mouth-watering last-16 clash with the USA.

With first place essentially guaranteed thanks to a vastly superior goal difference, Sweden made nine changes in Hamilton and lacked the cohesion of their first two games but still had too much for their opponents.

After a fiercely contested hour, Sweden's extra quality shone through, with Rebecka Blomqvist finding space in the box to power home Sofia Jakobsson's cross from close range.

Elin Rubensson put the result beyond doubt with a coolly taken late penalty after Blomqvist had been fouled in the box as Argentina sought to defend a free-kick.

Argentina depart the tournament having finished bottom of the group with one point.

They battled hard here but were unable to hurt the Swedes and claim what would have been a historic double at a World Cup finals - a maiden win and progression to the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa join the Swedes in the last 16 after winning 3-2 against Italy in a dramatic game in Wellington.

Big challenge awaits superb Sweden

After a European Championship in 2022 in which they reached the last four but were hampered by injuries and coronavirus, Sweden have looked every inch a side keen to do even better in this World Cup.

They are used to going deep in major tournaments, having reached the last four in five of the last six, and have some chastening recent near misses to further fuel them - none more so than their shootout agony in the final of the Tokyo Olympics.

Having seen off South Africa and hit five past Italy in their opening two games, Peter Gerhardsson demonstrated the depth at his disposal and the confidence surging through his squad by making sweeping changes but retaining structure and cohesion.

Argentina - drinking in this tournament's last-chance saloon - made life difficult for the side ranked third in the world with some high pressing and committed tackling, but goalkeeper Jennifer Falk had little to do.

German Portanova's side were also hampered by the loss of Real Madrid midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo, who left the field on a stretcher and in tears after suffering an injury in the first half.

Sweden struggled to show a cutting edge themselves for just over an hour, with Olivia Schough's off-target header the best effort fashioned by either side.

But when their big chance came they took it as Blomqvist charged in unmarked to nod home Jakobsson's whipped delivery.

Blomqvist was again a handful late on as Gabriela Chavez held her in the box as a free-kick was sent in, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Rubensson did the rest with aplomb, calmly and clinically despatching the penalty.

Sweden will need such qualities and more in Melbourne on Sunday when they take on four-time winners and reigning champions the USA in the first knockout round.

The Americans have been far from their scintillating best so far in this tournament, but they remain packed with talent and, as they have shown in the previous two World Cups, know how to get the job done.

The USA and Sweden will be meeting for a sixth World Cup in succession and a seventh time overall at the finals, going back to each team's first game at FIFA's inaugural edition in China in 1991.

The spoils have gone the Americans' way in four of the previous World Cup meetings and 23 of the 42 games between them overall.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Correa
  • 4CruzSubstituted forChávezat 71'minutes
  • 2Sachs
  • 6Cometti
  • 3Stábile
  • 13Braun
  • 7Núñez
  • 17GómezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forIppólitoat 71'minutes
  • 22Banini
  • 15BonsegundoSubstituted forFalfánat 40'minutesSubstituted forRodríguezat 79'minutes
  • 19LarroquetteSubstituted forLonigroat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Santana
  • 8Falfán
  • 9Gramaglia
  • 10Ippólito
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 12Esponda
  • 16Benítez
  • 18Chávez
  • 20Singarella
  • 21Lonigro
  • 23Cháves

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Falk
  • 4Lennartsson
  • 13IlestedtSubstituted forSembrantat 62'minutes
  • 6Eriksson
  • 5Sandberg
  • 20Bennison
  • 17SegerSubstituted forRubenssonat 45'minutes
  • 10JakobssonSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 76'minutes
  • 7JanogySubstituted forBlacksteniusat 90+3'minutes
  • 22SchoughBooked at 20minsSubstituted forHurtigat 62'minutes
  • 15Blomqvist

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 2Andersson
  • 3Sembrant
  • 8Hurtig
  • 9Asllani
  • 11Blackstenius
  • 14Björn
  • 16Angeldahl
  • 18Rolfö
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Enblom
  • 23Rubensson
Referee:
Salima Mukansanga
Attendance:
17,907

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 0, Sweden 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 0, Sweden 2.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden).

  6. Post update

    Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Stina Blackstenius replaces Madelen Janogy.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Érica Lonigro (Argentina) header from very close range is too high.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Argentina 0, Sweden 2. Elin Rubensson (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty Sweden. Rebecka Blomqvist draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Gabriela Chávez (Argentina) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Madelen Janogy (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Érica Lonigro (Argentina).

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Stina Lennartsson (Sweden).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Sophía Braun.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Érica Lonigro (Argentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eliana Stábile with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lina Hurtig (Sweden).

  18. Post update

    Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Anna Sandberg (Sweden).

  20. Post update

    Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 11:28

    A fair few American fans are anti England team for some reason, so I hope Sweden does the business.

  • Comment posted by Marcusgbg, today at 11:24

    The team is stacked, and some very good players had to stay at home. I really hope they win it this time.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 11:21

    Let's all hope Sweden can knock out the USA. Come on Sweden!

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 11:14

    An opportunity to respond to those who tried to devalue England's victory yesterday. China were runners-up at the 1999 W.Cup in the U.S. losing only 5-4 on pens. to the hosts in the final after a 0-0. They beat Sweden, Australia & Ghana in the group games, Russia in the quarter-finals and hammered Norway 5-0 in the semis. They are no 'newcomers' on the International scene.

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 11:14

    Argentina were shameful, fouling and hassling the referee. Thought that women’s football was better that that. Thank goodness they’re going home.

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, today at 11:30

      James_Autar replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 11:08

    Come on Sweden , here's hoping they absolutely smash the USA!

  • Comment posted by John Littlewood , today at 11:03

    After tomorrow, the competition really begins.
    Very open and no runaway winners.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 10:56

    Well done Sweden on a marvellous win against Argentina. By a distance the batter team. Sweden now play the self entitled overhyped USA. I hope and pray that they wash and rinse the American. I just cant wait to see the smirk wiped off the face of Morgan and Rapinoe et al. No mocking of English tea and yankee doodle wont be so dandy.

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, today at 11:11

      James_Autar replied:
      For sure the Swedes will offer stern competition to the USA, particualrly at corner kicks where they are constantly dangerous. But I can't see the USA playing as poorly as they did against Portugal. Do not discount them.

  • Comment posted by Nigel Heather, today at 10:39

    Hoping Sweden tear USA apart

  • Comment posted by Ann, today at 10:38

    Well done Sweden. My pick for this tournament is Japan, but Sweden my second pick.

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 10:30

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 10:49

      Pandemania replied:
      My fingers are crossed and hoping for england to go far.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 10:23

    Dismal game as the Argentines continually surrounded the referee (something that has not been happening in this W.C.) questioning every decision that went against them - one player even had the impertinence to step out the 10 yards at a free kick - feigning injury and general bad sportsmanship - trying to pull Swedish players to their feet after fouling them. Thankfully they have been eliminated.

    • Reply posted by psychoarsenalysis, today at 10:42

      psychoarsenalysis replied:
      They learnt from the best, their men’s team. Along with neighbours Uruguay and Brazil.

  • Comment posted by Moza, today at 10:20

    Sweden was the last team to beat the USA in a competitive match and I think they'll do it again.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 10:24

      kennycanuck replied:
      Here's hoping.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 10:12

    Easy through as group winners. The other tie was a cracker with SA shading it.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 10:12

    Congratulations from Scotland to Sweden. Gaun Yersel!

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama300317-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301225-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport