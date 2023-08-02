Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
ArgentinaArgentina0SwedenSweden0

Argentina v Sweden

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Correa
  • 4Cruz
  • 2Sachs
  • 6Cometti
  • 3Stábile
  • 13Braun
  • 7Núñez
  • 17Gómez
  • 22Banini
  • 15Bonsegundo
  • 19Larroquette

Substitutes

  • 5Santana
  • 8Falfán
  • 9Gramaglia
  • 10Ippólito
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 12Esponda
  • 16Benítez
  • 18Chávez
  • 20Singarella
  • 21Lonigro
  • 23Cháves

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Falk
  • 4Lennartsson
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6Eriksson
  • 5Sandberg
  • 20Bennison
  • 17Seger
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 7Janogy
  • 22SchoughBooked at 20mins
  • 15Blomqvist

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 2Andersson
  • 3Sembrant
  • 8Hurtig
  • 9Asllani
  • 11Blackstenius
  • 14Björn
  • 16Angeldahl
  • 18Rolfö
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Enblom
  • 23Rubensson
Referee:
Salima Mukansanga

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden).

  2. Post update

    Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Madelen Janogy (Sweden).

  4. Post update

    Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Anna Sandberg (Sweden).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivia Schough (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sofia Jakobsson with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Bennison (Sweden).

  8. Post update

    Camila Gómez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aldana Cometti.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Romina Núñez.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aldana Cometti.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romina Núñez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stina Lennartsson (Sweden).

  14. Post update

    Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Booking

    Olivia Schough (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Olivia Schough (Sweden).

  17. Post update

    Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivia Schough (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sophía Braun (Argentina).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32107167
2Italy311126-44
3South Africa302145-12
4Argentina302123-12

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
