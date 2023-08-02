Argentina v Sweden

Foul by Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden).
Line-ups
Argentina
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Correa
- 4Cruz
- 2Sachs
- 6Cometti
- 3Stábile
- 13Braun
- 7Núñez
- 17Gómez
- 22Banini
- 15Bonsegundo
- 19Larroquette
Substitutes
- 5Santana
- 8Falfán
- 9Gramaglia
- 10Ippólito
- 11Rodríguez
- 12Esponda
- 16Benítez
- 18Chávez
- 20Singarella
- 21Lonigro
- 23Cháves
Sweden
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Falk
- 4Lennartsson
- 13Ilestedt
- 6Eriksson
- 5Sandberg
- 20Bennison
- 17Seger
- 10Jakobsson
- 7Janogy
- 22SchoughBooked at 20mins
- 15Blomqvist
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 2Andersson
- 3Sembrant
- 8Hurtig
- 9Asllani
- 11Blackstenius
- 14Björn
- 16Angeldahl
- 18Rolfö
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 21Enblom
- 23Rubensson
- Referee:
- Salima Mukansanga
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Madelen Janogy (Sweden).
Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Anna Sandberg (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Olivia Schough (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sofia Jakobsson with a cross.
Foul by Hanna Bennison (Sweden).
Camila Gómez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aldana Cometti.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Romina Núñez.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aldana Cometti.
Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romina Núñez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Stina Lennartsson (Sweden).
Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Olivia Schough (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Olivia Schough (Sweden).
Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Olivia Schough (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sophía Braun (Argentina).