Sadio Mane featured in Bayern's pre-season friendly with Manchester City in Tokyo last month

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has left Bayern Munich to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The Senegal forward scored 12 goals in 38 games for the German champions in an injury-hit season for his new club.

The 31-year-old was also involved in a physical altercation with Leroy Sane in the Manchester City dressing room after losing a Champions League game.

Reports suggest Bayern have recouped the majority of the £35m they paid Liverpool for the forward a year ago.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said the former Southampton player had not had an "easy year" since moving from Anfield.

"He was not able to contribute to FC Bayern as much as we all and he himself had hoped," said Dreesen.

"That's why we decided together that he would start a new chapter in his career and make a fresh start at another club. We wish him all the best and every success for the upcoming challenges at Al Nassr."

Earlier on Tuesday Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said he and Mane agreed they "did not like what was happening".

"We had a long, big hug and we both agreed that we don't like what's happening now, but we think it's for the best in this situation," said the Bayern coach.

"Sometimes things don't work out as everybody wants it to work out. In person I have always had a very good relationship with him and this will stay.

"I can totally understand that he feels hurt and I also wouldn't feel happy if things like this happened.

"Obviously it's something that we didn't bring into the full potential, which is my job and my responsibility, but in this particular situation, it was the best solution to untie the knot."

