Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football aged 45.

He wrote on social media: "That's all folks. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together."

Buffon brings to an end a 28-year career that saw him lift the World Cup in 2006 along with 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain.

He ends his career where it began in 1995, at Parma, now a Serie B club.

