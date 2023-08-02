Gianluigi Buffon: Italy legend retires aged 45
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football aged 45.
He wrote on social media: "That's all folks. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together."
Buffon brings to an end a 28-year career that saw him lift the World Cup in 2006 along with 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain.
He ends his career where it began in 1995, at Parma, now a Serie B club.
