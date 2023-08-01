Close menu

Lesley Ugochukwu: Chelsea complete £23.2m signing of Rennes midfielder on seven-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments59

Lesley Ugochukwu
Lesley Ugochukwu featured 47 times in Ligue 1 for Rennes in 2022-23.

Chelsea have signed teenage French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on a seven-year deal for 27m euros (£23.2m).

Ugochukwu, 19, has made 47 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes and has also featured in the Europa League.

He is yet to make his senior debut for France but has played for Les Bleus at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

His arrival comes after Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino recently said the Blues needed to add to their midfield.

The BBC understands Ugochukwu, who made his senior Rennes debut just after his 17th birthday, could be sent back out on loan to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Chelsea have a plan to sign young talent that have potential to be future stars of world football, while clearing out their bloated squad following a £600m spend in the past two transfer windows.

Ugocukwu's deal also has the option for another year.

Chelsea's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "He [Ugochukwu] is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1. He has a huge amount of potential and we know he is going to continue to develop and improve.

"We are pleased that he has joined us in the United States [on their pre-season tour] and that he will be able to integrate with the squad quickly."

Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount have all departed the club this summer for Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, while N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have moved to the Saudi Pro League.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic both made the switch to Italian giants AC Milan.

The Blues are reportedly pursuing a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, while Conor Gallagher has been the subject of a £40m offer from West Ham.

Chelsea have already added attackers Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to their squad as well as Brazilian youngster Angelo Gabriel.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by nicknack1, today at 18:38

    Absolute banter club

    Can't see them getting top 4 with this squad

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 18:36

    It'll be interesting to see how much he is getting paid a week. I would imagine that he will now have secured his financial future. Good luck to the lad. I suppose for Chelsea 23.2m is chicken feed now a days. For most EFL clubs that would be the years transfer budget gone.

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 18:35

    SEVEN YEARS.....!

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 18:35

    I hope all these young lads have release clauses for if they don’t get to play a certain number of games and aren’t left rotting in the club

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 18:37

      Dan replied:
      I actually think that should be a requirement for any U21 player. Minimum playing time requirement for the parent club in first 3 years or contract cancelled.
      Would stop the hoarding of young talent that happens now.

  • Comment posted by howard, today at 18:35

    So much for having an over loaded squad how do we solve it buy even more players who’ll never play for us but that stops others buying them great business acumen

    • Reply posted by RedForever, today at 18:38

      RedForever replied:
      Worked for Abramovich !!

  • Comment posted by harz_marz, today at 18:34

    He will be out on loan soon enough

  • Comment posted by User0685195673, today at 18:34

    How big is their squad!!!

    • Reply posted by One Nil Down, today at 18:36

      One Nil Down replied:
      Not so big anymore, have you not seen all the outgoing players?

  • Comment posted by _ _, today at 18:33

    He'll be sold to Inter Milan next year for £5 million.

  • Comment posted by Ryan, today at 18:33

    7 year contract when supposedly that loophole had been closed and a max of 5 years... why do they even bother having rules when money gives you the ability to do whatever you want?

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 18:32

    Poor Poch trying to slim the squad and he's been given yet another midfielder when Hudson-Odoi is yet to be sold.

    Wait til he gets bought another striker while still trying to bin off Lukaku and Broja.

    Can genuinely see Chelsea not doing too badly actually but half the team will be miffed not even making the bench.

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 18:34

      nicknack1 replied:
      They won't finish top 4

      No chance

  • Comment posted by Steve777, today at 18:32

    Chelsea look more like a money laundering operation than a football club.

  • Comment posted by Koolaly, today at 18:31

    It's good business to buy young and cheap and sell on for big money later. The only problem is they buy expensive and young...

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 18:35

      nicknack1 replied:
      They have to be good to sell for big money

      Who is paying £88m for Mudryk??

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 18:30

    Everton will be steaming that they missed out on this lad!

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 18:30

    Chelsea should just close their academy. They never make any use of it & it must be costing them a fortune.

  • Comment posted by gerrard4ever, today at 18:29

    QPR rangers got punished for Financial fair play for spending £8.50 to much, yet Chelsea it seems are excempt from these rules as what have they spent since new owners 650 million, mind blowing, but this is some how not breaking any rules, scandalous

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 18:29

    At this rate Chelsea will be selling players they bought last year.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 18:28

    Another day, another Chelsea signing. Why not throw another 250 mill at it and get Mbappe Todd?

  • Comment posted by henrikherrmann, today at 18:27

    let Poche enjoy after Levy times...........

  • Comment posted by Mike T, today at 18:25

    Boehly-ball...... the gift that keeps on giving. Mid table Chelsea going in circles.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 18:25

    And this is the ground breaking news BBC now serve up.

    Give me a bloody break from it you bunch of c-rated Journos!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 18:36

      nicknack1 replied:
      On the BBC football page - erm yea

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport