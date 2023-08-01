Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Samson Tovide scored his first professional goal in a 3-0 home win over Doncaster last season

Colchester United striker Samson Tovide has signed a new two-year contract.

The 19-year-old made his English Football League debut in October 2021 and made 31 appearances last season, scoring twice.

Tovide's deal with the League Two club also includes an option for a further 12 months.

Having scored four goals in four warm-up games, he will wear the number nine shirt this season - which the U's begin at home to Swindon Town on Saturday.