Will Wright: Crawley Town sign defender from Gillingham
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
Crawley Town have signed defender Will Wright from fellow League Two club Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old centre-back has agreed a one-year contract with the Reds, with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.
Wright scored two goals in 46 appearances for the Gills last season after joining from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.
He becomes Crawley's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.
