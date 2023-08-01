Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Will Wright started 23 League Two games for Gillingham last season, with a further 11 outings in the fourth tier as a substitute

Crawley Town have signed defender Will Wright from fellow League Two club Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old centre-back has agreed a one-year contract with the Reds, with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Wright scored two goals in 46 appearances for the Gills last season after joining from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

He becomes Crawley's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

