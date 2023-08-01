Close menu

Iliman Ndiaye: Sheffield United 'reluctantly accept' Marseille's offer for Senegal striker

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League
Ndiaye was Sheffield United's top scorer in the Championship last season with 14 goals.

Sheffield United have "reluctantly accepted" a reported £20m offer from Marseille for striker Iliman Ndiaye.

The Blades had offered a new contract to the 23-year-old, but he has instead opted to join the Ligue 1 club.

"Obviously, we wanted to keep Iliman," said Sheffield United chief Stephen Bettis.

Senegal's Ndiaye was instrumental in the Blades promotion last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in 46 Championship games.

Sheffield United were keen to keep hold of Ndiaye and confident of agreeing a new deal.

But he changed his mind deep into negotiations, leaving the Blades with little choice but to sell with fewer than 12 months remaining on Ndiaye's contract.

Bettis added: "Unfortunately the player made it clear he wanted to make the move happen, despite our best efforts to convince him to stay and play Premier League football. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well.

"With regards to the short-term, the plan is to support [manager] Paul Heckingbottom and the coaching team to be ready for the first game of the season against Crystal Palace."

Ndiaye played for Marseille at youth level before moving in 2014 to Dakar Sacre-Coeur in Senegal.

In 2016 he joined Boreham Wood before signing for Sheffield United three years later, where he progressed through the club's development teams.

He made his debut in 2021/22, scoring twice against Peterborough on his debut and ending the season with seven goals in 35 appearances.

He has played 88 games in total for Sheffield United, scoring 22 goals.

Blades have huge shoes to fill - Analysis

Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

So the saga is over and not in the way anyone at Sheffield United hoped, or as of a couple of weeks ago, expected.

Despite the pull of his boyhood club in France, Ndiaye was on the brink of signing a new contract at Bramall Lane. Then, something changed the situation. Now he has swapped the Premier League for Ligue 1 and Sheffield United have huge shoes to fill.It's also disappointing for fans and, less importantly, those of us who were looking forward to watching Ndiaye from the press box.

He is such a talent and waiting to see if he could have an impact in the best league in the world was exciting. He could've been the difference between two very different outcomes for United this year.

Now, the challenge will be to find goal contributions from other players. As a talent, he is virtually irreplaceable. You'd have to spend tens of millions.Such is the modern game though. Even if the player initially wants to stay, so many people influence what actually happens.

His contract was running down. The club say they reluctantly accepted an offer from Marseille. Life goes on, but it's a bitter blow for the red side of Sheffield.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 20:20

    This is a bit of a disaster for the ever so mighty Blades. The chances of staying up have just halved and the odds were not that great in the first place. Plus the money brought in isn't even enough for another Rhian Brewster. Sad times.

  • Comment posted by cal, today at 20:20

    A player who does a promotional video to show he is signing a new contract and taking the number 10 shirt then next minute changes his mind is not the sort of player I want at my club. UTB

  • Comment posted by The rapping rabbi, today at 20:13

    Small time club, the next yo-yo

    • Reply posted by CYRAWW, today at 20:16

      CYRAWW replied:
      You mean yo-yoing between the PL and the Championship? Beats yo-yoing between the pub league and the championship like you lot.

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 20:08

    I was reading a reporters view of who could replace him, he said Lingard. That's like swapping a Porsche for a Lada no thanks.

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 19:59

    We have survived when other greats left us, we just have to get on doing our business. The manager Hecky is no mug, despite what media says he'll have planned for this eventuality he had to.

    What fans must realise is United boards over the years talk the talk, but can't walk the walk.

    We are lucky he's not gone for like 3m as would have done in past.

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 19:59

    Blades should sign Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool! Perfect!

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 19:46

    My gut feeling is he was scared of being found out in the Premier League as not being a high enough standard.

    • Reply posted by BoB, today at 20:10

      BoB replied:
      Ask spurs about him.

  • Comment posted by 5heff, today at 19:41

    Zian Flemming from Millwall would be the perfect replacement, but we may have to fight them for him! 👊💥

  • Comment posted by 5heff, today at 19:39

    I wish him well and think he is the most gifted player to play at Bramall Lane in my 40 years as a fan, but he should not have let the situation get this far. To agree to sign, film a video with Billy Sharp handing over the famous No.10 shirt, then change his mind at the last minute was unfair to the club and the fans. Sadly, this has tarnished his legacy and reputation at the club 😔 UTB ⚔️

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 19:31

    He's not stupid, he saw like everyone else, there's zero investment in the team and the blades will be relegation fodder, he clearly has higher ambitions than the club, and all this rubbish about his boyhood club is just that, Rubbish 😏

    • Reply posted by CYRAWW, today at 19:43

      CYRAWW replied:
      Well he's hardly going to fulfil any of his ambitions going to Marseille is he. This move displays a distinct lack of ambition, he could have showcased his talent in the best league in the world then moved anywhere he wanted, on his terms. He was led by the nose by his advisors and it will end in tears for him. Nicolas Anelka anyone?

  • Comment posted by borbokis, today at 19:29

    I refuse to be philosophical about this. It's a disaster, especially at this stage of the summer. If there was any sign of serious money being available we could live in hope but we're back to life on a shoestring.
    No idea what the plan is or what Hecky is expected to do with the pitiful resources at his disposal.

    • Reply posted by The rapping rabbi, today at 20:13

      The rapping rabbi replied:
      Get a beasting week in week out. You must be in with a chance of the worst season ever

  • Comment posted by Delfonics, today at 19:27

    Perhaps you could ask Billy Sharp to come back.

    • Reply posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 20:03

      Greasy chip butty replied:
      Billy has class and is a true Blade. Even tho he's been released he was still happy to pass on the 10 shirt to Ndie.

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 19:25

    Yes it's a blow but same as my last 60 years of following United, the club will carry on. No one player is bigger than the club, let's hope he has a successful career.

  • Comment posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 19:24

    Disappointed he's going, disgusted how he's wangled it. He could have been a legend in the iconic number 10 shirt, following Tony Currie, Brian Deane and Billy Sharp. Now his reputation is in the gutter.

  • Comment posted by delay action, today at 19:23

    Good riddance say he's a blade ,a true blade doesn't back stab the cloud and surporters

    • Reply posted by BoB, today at 19:29

      BoB replied:
      Sorry mate but what he did for us, no true blade will bad mouth him but wish him well.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 19:19

    Relegation fodder and perennial underachievers

    • Reply posted by The39steps, today at 20:03

      The39steps replied:
      overachievers in all probability.

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 19:18

    Relegation assured if The Blades are going to rely on McBurnie to score any goals as he is only Scottish League 2 standard.

    • Reply posted by Rye1, today at 19:21

      Rye1 replied:
      Behave

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 19:18

    Thanks for your in depth observations

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 19:13

    Favourites for relegation

    • Reply posted by BoB, today at 19:15

      BoB replied:
      Wednesday oh definately.

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 19:10

    Sad but also realistic his boyhood club came in for him, it's a shame the PL will not witness his incredible skill but all the best sunshine.

    • Reply posted by Charlieboy99, today at 20:28

      Charlieboy99 replied:
      Chuba Akpom would be a great replacement and at a similar price.

