Ndiaye was Sheffield United's top scorer in the Championship last season with 14 goals.

Sheffield United have "reluctantly accepted" a reported £20m offer from Marseille for striker Iliman Ndiaye.

The Blades had offered a new contract to the 23-year-old, but he has instead opted to join the Ligue 1 club.

"Obviously, we wanted to keep Iliman," said Sheffield United chief Stephen Bettis.

Senegal's Ndiaye was instrumental in the Blades promotion last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in 46 Championship games.

Sheffield United were keen to keep hold of Ndiaye and confident of agreeing a new deal.

But he changed his mind deep into negotiations, leaving the Blades with little choice but to sell with fewer than 12 months remaining on Ndiaye's contract.

Bettis added: "Unfortunately the player made it clear he wanted to make the move happen, despite our best efforts to convince him to stay and play Premier League football. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well.

"With regards to the short-term, the plan is to support [manager] Paul Heckingbottom and the coaching team to be ready for the first game of the season against Crystal Palace."

Ndiaye played for Marseille at youth level before moving in 2014 to Dakar Sacre-Coeur in Senegal.

In 2016 he joined Boreham Wood before signing for Sheffield United three years later, where he progressed through the club's development teams.

He made his debut in 2021/22, scoring twice against Peterborough on his debut and ending the season with seven goals in 35 appearances.

He has played 88 games in total for Sheffield United, scoring 22 goals.

Blades have huge shoes to fill - Analysis

Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

So the saga is over and not in the way anyone at Sheffield United hoped, or as of a couple of weeks ago, expected.

Despite the pull of his boyhood club in France, Ndiaye was on the brink of signing a new contract at Bramall Lane. Then, something changed the situation. Now he has swapped the Premier League for Ligue 1 and Sheffield United have huge shoes to fill.It's also disappointing for fans and, less importantly, those of us who were looking forward to watching Ndiaye from the press box.

He is such a talent and waiting to see if he could have an impact in the best league in the world was exciting. He could've been the difference between two very different outcomes for United this year.

Now, the challenge will be to find goal contributions from other players. As a talent, he is virtually irreplaceable. You'd have to spend tens of millions.Such is the modern game though. Even if the player initially wants to stay, so many people influence what actually happens.

His contract was running down. The club say they reluctantly accepted an offer from Marseille. Life goes on, but it's a bitter blow for the red side of Sheffield.