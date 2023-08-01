Close menu

Deji Oshilaja: Burton Albion defender agrees new contract

Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Deji Oshilaja has made 72 league appearances for Burton in two seasons
Deji Oshilaja has made 72 league appearances for Burton in two seasons

Burton Albion defender Deji Oshilaja has signed a new contract ahead of the start of the League One season.

The 30-year-old joined the Brewers from Charlton in 2021 and played 50 games last term, scoring eight goals.

Oshilaja began his career as a youth player with Cardiff and following a series of loans spent two years with AFC Wimbledon before joining Charlton.

"He's a leader on and off the pitch as well as a huge character in the dressing room," said boss Dino Maamriaexternal-link.

The length of Oshilaja's new deal has not been disclosed.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC