Last updated on .From the section Irish

Darragh McBrien joins Linfield from fellow Irish Premiership side Dungannon Swifts

Linfield have signed highly-rated Dungannon Swifts winger Darragh McBrien on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old Fermanagh native is fit again after recovering from a long-term injury.

Linfield forward Ethan Devine has moved in the opposite direction, joining the Swifts on a season-long loan deal.

"Darragh is a forward I've admired for some time and who I'm looking forward to integrating within our squad," said Linfield manager David Healy.

"He will certainly strengthen the squad and increase the competition for places within the group," added Healy.

"He's had a tough year with injury but he's back to full fitness and looking forward to getting started with us, ahead of the new season.

"Darragh brings pace, power and goals and I've every confidence that he will make a significant contribution to the club over the duration of his contract."

Linfield had already added Daniel Finlayson, Jack Scott, John Robertson and Matthew Fitzpatrick to their squad for the forthcoming Irish League season.

Devine joins a lengthy list of arrivals at Swifts this summer, including Conor Mitchell, Niall Owens, Chris Hegarty, Kealan Dillon, Ryan Harpur and teenage winger Matt Lusty on loan from Larne.

Dungannon open their top flight campaign with a visit to champions Larne on Monday 7 August, while Linfield travel to Stangmore Park to face Dungannon in their first league fixture on Saturday 12 August.