George Johnston: Injured Bolton Wanderers defender signs new three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Bolton
Bolton Wanderers defender George Johnston has signed a new three-year deal, weeks after being ruled out for the 2023-24 season with a knee injury.
The 24-year-old former Liverpool player suffered a serious injury in Bolton's pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge.
His previous contract had been set to expire next summer.
"We wanted to make sure he's looked after and can concentrate on his recovery knowing his future is secure," boss Ian Evatt told the club website.
Meanwhile, former Rochdale and Wolves right-back Luke Matheson has joined Bolton's B team on a one-year deal.
The 20-year-old became Rochdale's youngest debutant when he featured in an EFL Trophy tie at the age of 15, before scoring in a Carabao Cup tie at Manchester United in 2019.