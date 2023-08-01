National League news - August 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 August

Aldershot Town have signed midfielder Ethan Burnett following a successful trial.

The 21-year-old, who has spent time on the books at Southampton and Reading, made 24 appearances during a loan spell with National League South side Havant & Waterlooville last season.