Stevenage gained promotion to League One last season

Stevenage have been fined £7,500 after a 14-year-old fan ran on to the pitch and "attempted to assault" a Bradford player during their game in February.

An 86th-minute goal by Jamie Walker secured a 3-2 win for the visitors and ended a 12-match unbeaten run for Boro.

Stevenage admitted failing to ensure fans did not "encroach on to the pitch or commit any form of pitch incursion".

An independent panel also ordered the club to draw up an action plan to reduce the risk of future incidents.

The report said external-link the teenager ran towards the centre circle and past the referee "unopposed" and "attempted to assault" Bradford's Andy Cook in the 87th minute of the game, but a Stevenage player stepped between them.

It was concluded by the commission there was no "proper risk assessment" or "action plan" to deal with a pitch invasion, which led to the lack of reaction from security and safety staff.

The supporter was eventually ejected from the ground and has been banned from Lamex Stadium for three years.

A Bradford fan ran on to the pitch in the first half of the match.

Since the incident, Stevenage have installed a dedicated 'pitch invasion team' for home games.