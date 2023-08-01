Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Wing Josh Bowler played 23 games on loan for Blackpool last season, scoring four goals

Cardiff City have signed Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old is Cardiff's sixth recruit of the first close season under new manager Erol Bulut.

Ex-Everton player Bowler played on loan for both Championship rivals Blackpool and Greek side Olympiakos last season.

"I heard about the interest and knew the manager and club really liked me and it was a club I really wanted to come to," Bowler told the club website.

"I've played in the Championship quite a lot. This season for me is about getting minutes and showing everyone at Cardiff City what I can do and hopefully taking them to the promised land.

"With the squad we have and with the additions we've made, that's what we have to aim for."

Bowler came through the youth ranks at Queens Park Rangers before joining Everton for £1.5m in 2017, but did not make any league appearances there.

He joined Blackpool in July 2021, having more than 50 League outings before being sold to Nottingham Forest for £2.3m in September 2022.

Bowler was immediately loaned out to Forest's sister club Olympiakos before returning to Blackpool on loan last season, where he scored four goals in their ultimately unsuccessful quest to avoid Championship relegation.

He joins fellow new recruits Ike Ugbo, Dimitrios Goutas, Yakou Meite, Karlan Grant and Aaron Ramsey at the Cardiff City Stadium.